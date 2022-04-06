Ralph Lauren’s Latest Fragrance Is an Eco-Friendly Ode to Natural Materials

While most lifestyle brands tend to focus their eco-friendly initiatives on clothing, Ralph Lauren is expanding its sustainability mission with the launch of a new fragrance that is composed of natural ingredients for a refreshing natural scent.

Some 97 percent of the ingredients in the unisex fragrance, called Polo Earth, are drawn from natural origins. These include top notes of bergamot, Italian green mandarin and diva lavender from France; middle notes of Turkish rose and sage heart; and base notes of Haitian vetiver and bourbon geranium from Madagascar. What’s left out? Sulfates, artificial preservatives and colorants.

To further minimize its environmental impact, Ralph Lauren is selling the fragrance in a refillable bottle made of 20 percent post-consumer recycled glass. The bottle is also 30 percent lighter than the brand’s traditional fragrance containers and features a wooden cap that accents its overall minimalistic design. Its carton is made from 55 percent recycled materials. And as a final touch, the brand has done away with cellophane wrapping to reduce plastic waste.

“We’re always looking for ways to push the boundaries of what is possible and launch innovative products for our consumers that not only feel fresh and timely but will also have a place in their closets for years to come,” says Ralph Lauren chief branding and innovation officer David Lauren. “Polo Earth is the latest iteration of the revolutionary work we are doing within the sustainability arena and is only the start of where we can go when it comes to creating consciously designed fragrances.”

This is hardly the company’s first big initiative with sustainability built into it. In May 2021, Ralph Lauren announced its Color on Demand technology, which recycles and reuses all of the water from its dyeing process, creating the world’s first scalable zero wastewater cotton dyeing system. In addition, the 2022 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony uniforms created for Team USA featured recycled polyester fibers made from post-consumer plastic bottles.

Polo Earth is available now in bottle sizes from 10 ml to 200 ml, with prices ranging from $30 to $152. The drop is accompanied by hand and body lotion, body wash and a scented candle made with Fair for Life shea butter all scented with the fragrance. For more details, visit RalphLauren.com.