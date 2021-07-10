Robb Recommends: This Toiletries Kit Lets You Bring a Full Grooming Routine Wherever You Go

Welcome to Robb Recommends, a regular series in which our editors and contributors endorse something they’ve tried and loved—and think will change your life for the better. If you purchase a product or service through a link in this story, we may receive a small commission.

Unless you’re prepared to travel with your entire medicine cabinet, staying well-groomed on the road can be a challenge. Hotel amenity kits are famously scant—and the ones you get in business class don’t come with enough floss to last for longer than a day. And while you could diligently pour the contents of your full-sized grooming favorites into those travel-sized bottles they sell at most drug stores, do you really want to?

It is for these reasons that I’m grateful for the travel toiletry kits made by a variety of high-end grooming companies. But none of them comes close to being as comprehensive as the one launched this month by Malin + Goetz, the New York-based brand beloved for its effective—and beguilingly scented—products.

The Malin + Goetz kit comes with six one-ounce tubes, filled with a head-to-toe list of its best-selling products: In it, you’ll find the grapefruit face cleanser, Vitamin E face moisturizer, bergamot hand and body wash, vitamin B5 body moisturizer, peppermint shampoo and cilantro hair conditioner. These scents aren’t designed to linger—they merely delight during your ablutions—so you don’t have to worry about walking around your vacation destination smelling like a nonsensical fruit salad.

All it’s missing is toothpaste, sunscreen and deodorant. To that end, you can slip the kit into a regular toiletry bag, but a clever traveler might also rearrange the tubes to make room for one or two other essentials. The clear bag that contains the kit is made of biodegradable materials, but it’s tough and roomy enough for the handful of other things you might want on hand during your next voyage.

