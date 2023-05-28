Robb Recommends: The Serum Designed to Calm and Strengthen Stressed-Out Skin

Welcome to Robb Recommends, a regular series in which our editors and contributors endorse something they’ve tried and loved—and think will change your life for the better. If you purchase a product or service through a link in this story, we may receive a small commission.

The flight from New York City to Doha, Qatar is about 6,000 miles—and takes 12-and-a-half hours. And somewhere over the Atlantic, I felt my skin start to dry out. The trip was wonderful, but too much time in the desert sun and one too many cups of the country’s signature didn’t help with the dehydration. Luckily, I got to try Tracaris’s Hydrating Serum soon after I returned, and it brought my skin back to its former appearance within about two weeks of consistent use.



The eponymously named brand was founded by Tracaris Williams, and its hero product is the paraben- and silicon-free Hydrating Radiance Serum. True to its name, it delivers a nourishing blend of hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, jojoba esters, organic agave Ferment, and tamanu oil. I applied it day and night—after toner and before retinol in the evenings—and its ingredients went to work restoring my sun-damaged skin’s moisture barrier. The brand claims that with extended use, the serum can even reduce pore size, heal scarring, and fight acne.



I’m a bit of a night owl during busier weeks (thanks, anxiety), which can often manifest as dark undereye circles. I didn’t notice a drastic change in this area, but the serum certainly smoothed out my skin and decreased puffiness under the eyes. Not to mention, it gave me a glow that often prompted a double take when I saw myself in the mirror in the mornings. If there’s any sure sign that a grooming product is working, that’s it.

Rikky Fernandes

