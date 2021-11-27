Robb Recommends: A Rich New Line of Unisex Fragrances From France

Jeweler James de Givenchy is known for blending unexpected materials into wearable art, so it’s perhaps unsurprising to learn that early in life he seemed destined for a career in perfumery. His father ran the fragrance division for his uncle Hubert de Givenchy’s couture house, and James’s first job was filling flacons at the factory outside Paris. While he ditched base notes for bijous, de Givenchy has been plotting a perfume of his own since he launched his jewelry brand, Taffin, 25 years ago. Now, this fall sees the debut of Taffin Fragrance, a range of seven unisex scents.

Developed over the course of four years with input from several of the industry’s top noses, each pure parfum is a richly layered blend named after a different color. Much like de Givenchy’s designs, the perfumes are harmonies of elegance and irreverence: Le Vert sees bracing vetiver spliced with lavender and Sichuan pepper, for example, while Le Gris mixes citrusy bergamot with freesia and cedarwood, and Le Marron grounds tuberose in sandalwood and amber. As with the best jewelry, these scents make an impact when they enter a room and leave an impression after they’ve departed. $480