Robb Recommends: The Portuguese Razors Obsessively Engineered to Give You Your Closest Shave Ever

Welcome to Robb Recommends, a regular series in which our editors and contributors endorse something they’ve tried and loved—and think will change your life for the better. If you purchase a product or service through a link in this story, we may receive a small commission.

Most safety razors these days are interchangeable, all following a script to deliver what is arguably the closest and most efficient shave that you can get at home. And if you want a blade that offers a higher level of engineering and sophistication, you’ve got to cut through a lot of weeds to find it. But let’s save some time: Tatara’s razors are a cut above, and arguably my favorites from more than decade of testing and recommending ways to shave.

The Portuguese brand is run by a trio of engineers and designers whose background is in machining, aerospace, and the automotive industry. And while many razor brands are boastful of the fact that they use Japanese steel, Tatara is especially reverent of the Japanese steel-smelting process, and its founders put the same level of detail and precision in each razor as one might find in a Samurai sword. Tatara’s products are all fitted with razor-sharp precision, with a tolerance of 20 micrometers (0.02 millimeters), meaning that each piece of the device—and importantly, the blade itself—won’t stray far from its intended position.

Tatara Muramasa Adjustable Head Razor

Tatara

Buy Now on Amazon: $393.21

I have the brand’s fixed-setting Masamune series razor, in matte silver. It’s definitely the most entry-level of their offerings, but that’s because I don’t shave myself bare on a regular basis. I loved the options that they have at this baseline offering, too: I could choose the silver or black design in marine-grade stainless steel, and I could get a razor head with open or closed combs—or both open and closed with one of each on either side of the head.

Tatara Masamune Series Safety Razor, Stainless Steel

Buy Now on Amazon: $187.17

One shave with this and you’ll feel silly for having used a cartridge your whole life. I haven’t felt that with other safety razors; I find myself returning to cartridges or falling back on electric shavers. You can tell that there is thoughtful engineering and product design in the Tataras, though. They make it both easy and effective—so much so that the result is more than smooth skin; it’s a sense of satisfaction, too.

Which of their razors should you choose? The color is up to you, and if you’re uncertain which model, go with the Masamune above. If you’re a less frequent shaver like me, a newbie, or have sensitive skin, then go with a closed comb, so that you get a little extra buffer between blade and skin. Pros and consistent shavers might like the open (tooth-like) option better, in that it provides the absolute closest shave possible (though the closed is ultra-close too); it’s terrific for wet shaves, especially. Still, some frequent shavers might prefer the closed option since they do shave so often, and it goes slightly less hard on the skin.

Also, Tatara makes its Masamune razor in titanium, though you have to choose the silver and closed-head design for this. (Which still suits the majority of users.) This is more of a materials and weight preference than one based on the shaving results.

Tatara Masamune Series Safety Razor, Titanium

Tatara

Buy Now on Tatara: $358.14

Then there’s the Nodachi, which is slightly longer. No, it’s not necessarily for guys with larger hands—though they ought to consider it—but for that added force needed to mow through beards with above-average thickness or resistance. It has the same customizable options as the Masamune (open vs. closed, black vs. silver, steel vs. titanium).

Tatara Masamune Nodachi Series Safety Razor

Tatara-4-Masamune-Nodachi-Series-Safety-Razor Tatara

Buy Now on Amazon: $190.30

Lastly, there’s the aforementioned adjustable razor, for people who share the device with their loved ones, or who want different levels of proximity and precision based on the day or as their skin adjusts. All of Tatara’s products are shipped inside compact cork packaging (because Portugal), and fit standard safety blades. (They ship with a few Feather blades, too.)

Tatara’s razors offer precision, quality, and comfort—and will have you cutting a baby-faced profile with zero irritation. You might just find yourself giving up your stubble.