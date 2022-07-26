Legendary Jeweler Seaman Schepps Just Opened a New NYC Boutique

Seaman Schepps Bodrum Bracelet
An ultra-chic, but understated example of the company’s use of color to evoke the colors of the sea is this Bodrum bracelet ($37,400) made of jadeite and rubies set within 18-karat gold.
Seaman Schepps Turbo Shell Earrings
Considered one of the most recognizable designs in the Seaman Schepps vault, the company’s Turbo Shell earrings have become the ultimate status symbol and have been worn by the likes of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis. This pair, made of pearl and set with diamond bands in 18-karat white gold, are as perennially chic as they come. ($11,250)
Seaman Schepps Mousetrap Bracelet
Blanche Knopf, president of Alfred A. Knopf Inc. publishing company and wife of its founder, was known for her elegant style. She made Seaman Schepps’ Mousetrap bracelet, like this medium-sized 22-karat gold example set with diamonds ($41,950), an icon of the house. She famously wore three large-sized Mousetrap bracelets stacked on her wrist at once and was photographed in the look aboard her yacht in the ’50s. The image can be seen up-close in the boutique.
Seaman Schepps Unique Set of Jadeite and Diamond Nesting Necklaces
This simple and unique set of three jadeite and diamond necklaces set in 18-karat white gold ($36,000) popped beneath a glass vitrine at the new store and make for a striking combo when worn together but can also be worn separately. “When the material is so beautiful, you have to sort of do nothing with it,” says Hopenhajm of the jadeite stones. “So, we just basically found the beads and we just string them up and add little diamond rondelles because the material itself is so gorgeous by itself.”
Seaman Schepps Turquoise Necklace with Baroque Gray Pearl
Offering arguably even more high-impact (at a significantly more palatable price than the jadeite necklace above) is this natural graduated tumbled turquoise necklace finished with a baroque gray pearl clasp set in 18-karat white gold ($14,500).
Seaman Schepps Walnut Wood and Sapphire Silhouette Earrings
This classic design is another perennial favorite of the house, but the nuances in texture on the walnut wood combined with the canary-colored hue of the round sapphires make for an arresting match in this set ($18,950) that upstages other Silhouette earrings on offer. They come set in 18-karat yellow gold and feature 7 carats of pavé yellow sapphires.
Seaman Schepps Emerald, Aquamarine, Tourmaline and Diamond Rio Bracelet
The company’s Rio bracelets were first introduced in the ’40s in tourmalines and aquamarines, along with precious gemstones and diamonds. Set in 18-karat white gold, this Rio bracelet is a fitting continuation of the design, offering a mix of emerald, aquamarine, tourmaline and diamonds set in varying shapes for maximum impact. Naturally, this one comes with a price tag to match its brilliance, which means if you need to ask then you must request the figure from the boutique.
Seaman Schepps Coral and Baroque Pearl Bracelet
Coral has long had a presence in the Seaman Schepps house, but this sizeable coral nad baroque pearl bracelet set in 18-karat yellow gold is a unique design, in case you’re looking to one-up the competition among the well-heeled in NYC, Nantucket, Palm Beach or other jet-set locations where the brand is a regular.
Seaman Schepps Flower Pots
If you are looking for a chic (and relatively accessible) gift, the store also carries a selection of small stone flower pots ($1,500 for the large size and $1,250 for the small size) packaged in wooden lacquer boxes that make for great home accents or even table settings. They are available in rock crystal, agate and blue aventurine (pictured above right) and are displayed throughout the store on both levels.