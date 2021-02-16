An Eclectic Jewelry Collection From a British Royal Is Coming to Auction Next Month

For those on the hunt for other quirky oddities, a ruby, diamond and gold mesh purse in the shape of a pig, designed by Lacloche Frères (estimate £2,000-£3,000 or $2,778-$4,167), is a decidedly more humorous proposition. Depending on how and where you wear it, this evening bag could carry myriad connotations—put your purse in there and does it become a piggy bank? Or there’s the Countess’s Girl Guide charm bracelet, featuring 10 enameled medallions with the organization’s insignia. Britain’s Girl Guides, founded in 1910 and now known as Girlguiding, is the U.K.-equivalent of America’s Girl Scouts.

But if you’re looking for a piece that more closely reflects a royal lifestyle, there are several “Tutti Frutti” Art Deco pieces worthy of a modern grande dame. The style, which emulated multi-colored gem designs from India, had a special place in the Countess’s heart as the last Vicereine of India. Tutti Frutti designs have been rising in price at auction over the last decade, particularly those from Cartier. Evelyn Lauder’s bracelet from the Parisian house, sold for a whopping $2.1 million at auction in 2014 and just last year Sotheby’s hit an online record when it sold another Cartier Tutti Frutti bracelet for $1.3 million. Countess Mountbatten’s necklace, the highlight of the pieces in the Tutti Frutti style on offer, features a wreath of carved rubies, emeralds and sapphires accented with diamonds and sapphire beads. It is, however, an unsigned version (although it’s thought to have been made by Cartier) and is estimated between £40,000-£60,000 or $55,554-$83,332.

For Art Deco collectors, another piece is worthy of attention. A rock crystal, diamond and emerald octagonal link bracelet up for sale was designed by Hennell in 1929 (estimate £15,000-£20,000 or $20,8333-$27,777). The jeweler was known for creating stunning pieces during the era and was considered the British rival of Parisian houses Cartier and Boucheron, who are more widely known for capitalizing on the avant-garde style during that period and well into the 21st century. (Boucheron’s latest high-jewelry collection is a unisex tribute to the centennial of Art Deco.)

Speaking of unisex, in case you’ve missed recent celebrity red-carpet affairs or haven’t been following Harry Styles’ gender-bending ensembles, brooches are making a big comeback, not only for women but for men. And two diamond brooches in the lot would look right at home on either a masculine or feminine lapel. The diamond Maltese cross is said to be a symbol of protection, while the circular brooch is set with diamonds in a calming wave pattern. The latter was a gift to the Countess from her father Louis Mountbatten. Both are estimated between £4,000-£6,000 or $5,554-$8,332.