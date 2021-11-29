From a Gem-Studded Bar Set to a Slinkee Ring: 10 Unconventional Gifts for Jewelry Lovers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission.

Forget diamonds studs, tennis bracelets and solitaires, this year give the jewelry addict in your life something they won’t forget. From courses on the history to the setting of gems by Understanding Jewellery to an ultra-luxe bar set adorned with amethyst, turquoise, lapis and more from Stephen Webster, there are plenty of out-of-the-box ideas to surprise your loved ones and give them a gift that won’t be forgotten in the vault.

Diamonds by Assouline

Written by British Vogue’s fashion critic, Anders Christian Madsen, and published by Assouline in partnership with Only Natural Diamonds, this lavish coffee table book chronicles our collective love affair with diamonds. From the mythical stones found in India’s Golconda region to the 128.54-carat fancy yellow Tiffany & Co. diamond once worn by Audrey Hepburn to promote Breakfast at Tiffany’s, the anecdotes threaded throughout the book feature celebrities — including Maria Borges, Dua Lipa and Gigi and Bella Hadid — and a selection of stellar photographs by some of the world’s leading shutterbugs. Required reading for all diamond aficionados. $95; assouline.com

Chopard Happy Diamonds Necklace

Since their invention in 1976, Chopard’s Happy Diamonds have been an icon of the Geneva-based brand. The free-floating diamonds, which glide like ice skaters between two panes of polished sapphire glass, make an appearance in everything from timepieces to rings. For a classic execution, look to this 18-karat gold diamond necklace, containing nearly half a carat of the dazzling gems.

Silvia Furmanovich Marquetry Earrings

On a visit to the state of Acre in her native Brazil, the designer Silvia Furmanovich was enchanted by the work of local artisans specializing in wood crafts. Once home, she created a collection devoted to the ornamental decorative technique known as wood marquetry. Rendered across a range of objets as well as numerous statement earrings (including the 18-karat gold, wood, diamond and citrine pair shown here), the intricate motifs that distinguish the collection typically depict flora and fauna, combining the tones and textures of indigenous salvaged wood with rare and precious gems, gold and diamonds.

Subscription to Understanding Jewellery

For the jewelry lover who wants to delve deeper into the field, a subscription to understanding-jewellery.com is just the ticket. A platform for jewelry education and experiences, the website is the brainchild of David Bennett, the former worldwide chairman of Sotheby’s jewelry division, and his longtime collaborator, Daniela Mascetti, the former chairwoman of Sotheby’s jewelry division in Europe. It takes its name from “Understanding Jewellery,” a reference work, now in its third edition, that they co-wrote in 1989. Subscriptions to the site provide access to 12 chapters dedicated to gemstones, from aquamarine to zircon, and 10 chapters on the major jewelry periods between 1750 and 2000, highlighting the evolution of jewelry forms from tiaras to brooches, with no (gem)stone left unturned.

Omneque Colored Stone and Bespoke Design Service

Omneque, an online platform for secondhand jewelry found and vetted by two London-based vintage jewelry experts, the historian and author Vivienne Becker and the gemologist and former auctioneer Joanna Hardy, is a one-stop shop for gem lovers keen to design their own jewels. The site offers customers the ability to select a loose gem from its Stone Vault — like this 5.16-carat Tsavorite garnet — and make use of its bespoke design service to create something truly one-of-a-kind. £13,470 (about $18,000) for the stone and from $3,500 for the design service

Stephen Webster Vodka Bar Tool Kit

Known for his rock-and-roll sensibility (and his love of vodka), the British designer Stephen Webster has a line of housewares that doubles as jewelry for the home. Take the Rotating Russian Roulette bar tool kit featured here. Crafted in bronze with 18k yellow gold vermeil, each of the five tools in the set is capped by a different gemstone in Webster’s signature Crystal Haze line, which features faceted gems topped by layers of clear crystal quartz. Between the turquoise-set Sturgeon Whale cocktail strainer, amethyst-set Double Headed Eagle knife peeler, red coral-set Double Headed Eagle ice pick, malachite-set Russian Bear measurer set and lapis-set Sturgeon Whale stirring spoon, you have all the ingredients for a thrilling holiday.

Slinkee Ring by Boochier

If the person you’re shopping for is prone to nostalgia, a piece from the new Slinkee collection by Hong Kong-based Boochier is a fun and inspiring way to remind them of simpler times. Crafted in 18-karat gold and featuring diamond pavé and vibrant colored rhodium plating — as in the bright blue ring featured here — the line is an ode to nostalgia, optimism and inner strength. “I hope this collection is able to remind us of the childhood hopefulness and resilience that we all have inside,” says Boochier founder Melinda Zeman. “I want wearers to look at their ring or bangle and be reminded of their strength and their ability to bounce back from anything.”

Sorellina Tarot Card Locket

Based on the elaborate iconography found in fortune-telling decks, Sorellina’s sixth Tarot card collection, The Lovers, may be the sweetest one yet from the New York City-based sisters behind the designer label. The two complementary energies depicted on the card come together in this heart-shaped push-button locket featuring a 2.01-carat pink mother-of-pearl heart set in 18-karat gold and accented with diamonds and rainbow-colored sapphires.

Fox & Bond Charms

Tell your love story in vintage gold charms from Fox & Bond, a Los Angeles-based vintage jewelry dealer whose vast and varied charm selection includes zodiac symbols, pets, household items, travel icons, talismans of good luck, and odes to the 50 states, like this pearl-accented scene from a California idyll. Buy a handful and string them on a delicate gold chain, or add them to an existing bracelet — just be sure to save room for your story’s next chapter. \

Wolf x Bea Bongiasca Jewelry Box

The Milan-based designer Bea Bongiasca has channeled her fun, colorful, 1970s-inspired aesthetic into a collection of jewelry boxes manufactured by Wolf, a 187-year-old boxmaker known for the quality of its craftsmanship. Fashioned from cruelty-free vegan leather, the collection consists of boxes (like the large model featured here), jewelry trays with lids and travel-ready mini jewelry cases in a beguiling kaleidoscopic print.

