Meet the 10 Pioneering Black Designers Auctioning Jewelry on Instagram to Help Ukraine

Ten pioneering Black jewelers have decided to take matters into their own hands and hold an Instagram auction to help Ukraine.

Featuring an array of spectacular bling, the #HandInHand virtual sale will raise money to fight food poverty caused by the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war. In fact, 100 percent of the sale proceeds will go to the World Central Kitchen. This charity is currently working to bring much-needed food to families across Ukraine.

The auction, which is running from April 14 to April 17, will feature jewelry crafted by an array of world-renowned designers, including Castro, Johnny Nelson, Lola Fenhirst, Lorraine West, Marei, Matturi Fine Jewellery, Moonymoon, Sheryl Jones and Thelma West.

A few standout pieces include Castro’s gold and bronze “Dubai” charm with gray diamonds, a pair of 14-karat rose-gold earrings with pink sapphires and diamonds designed by Sheryl Jones, and a statement 14-karat gold fist necklace by Johnny Nelson.

So, how does the auction actually work? Each designer will reveal their charitable creations on Instagram with the #HandInHand hashtag. Shoppers will be able to comment on each post or contact the designers via DM (direct message) to submit a bid. Winners of each lot will be announced the following day on the respective brand accounts.

The current humanitarian crisis has hit home for many of the featured jewelers, who have also had to deal with discrimination throughout life.

“As a transplant from Africa to Europe, I understand the hardships one can face as an outsider, but that becomes magnified beyond comprehension in cases of conflict,” London-based Thelma West said in a statement. “It’s an honor to join hands with a group of like-minded creatives who I’ve long admired, and when Castro proposed we do something, I agreed wholeheartedly.”

Though this sale specifically benefits Ukraine, the World Central Kitchen supplies fresh food and hot meals to many people in need across the globe.

“Anyone can come and pick up food with no questions asked,” Xandy McKinley, Donor Relations Manager of the charity, said in a statement. “We know that disasters and crises disproportionately affect marginalized populations, and it is worth noting that people of all ages, genders, ethnicities, and backgrounds do come to receive a WCK meal.”

To learn more about how food will be distributed, visit the World Central Kitchen website. You can also find all of the jewelry designers on Instagram via the following handles: @castronyc, @johnnynelsonjewelry, @lolafenhirst, @lorrainewestjewelry, @mareinewyork, @matturijewellery, @mne_eddy, @moonymoon.world, @sheryljonesjewelry, @thelmawestdiamonds.