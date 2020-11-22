Why This Season’s Best Investment Jewelry Is Bold, Colorful and Graphic

Still looking for the perfect holiday gift? Get into shape with these geometric gems. From Cartier’s hypnotic combination of diamonds and onyx (topped off with a stunning emerald) to Chopard and Emmanuel Tarpin’s swirling statement earrings of diamonds or Burmese rubies and emeralds, there are plenty of options for dazzling your loved ones. For the truly bold sartorial style maven, Repossi’s 18-karat black-gold Berbère necklace accented with white diamonds is an unforgettable piece, while Katherine Jetter’s sleek 18-karat white gold and blue enamel earrings punctuated with emerald-cut white topaz, tanzanite and white diamonds are made for a sleek minimalist. Either way you cut it, these are show stoppers with permanent style.

FROM LEFT: Katherine Jetter one-of-a-kind earrings in 18-karat white gold and blue enamel with white topaz, tanzanite and white diamonds ($33,000); Roberto Coin Cento Collection platinum Pharaoh bracelet (convertible to necklace) with white diamonds ($580,000); Belperron 18-karat gray-gold Bouton ear clips with turquoise and apatite ($22,500); Nikos Koulis 18-karat white-gold Universe Riviera necklace with Colombian emeralds and white diamonds ($228,095).

LEFT: Emmanual Tarpin one-of-a-kind Kinetic earrings in 18-karat white and yellow gold with Burmese rubies and emeralds ($45,000); Michelle Ong for Carnet platinum-and-silver Meander bracelet with white diamonds, hauynites, sapphires, rubies, pink sapphires, garnets and emeralds, from Siegelson ($75,000).

RIGHT, CLOCKWISE FROM TOP: Repossi 18-karat black-gold Berbère Necklace Emplié with white diamonds ($354,000); Chopard earrings in 18-karat white gold with white diamonds (price upon request); Taffin 18-karat rose-gold ring with brown-yellow zircon and light-blue and green ceramic ($32,000).