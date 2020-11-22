Why This Season’s Best Investment Jewelry Is Bold, Colorful and Graphic

Still looking for the perfect holiday gift? Get into shape with these geometric gems. From Cartier’s hypnotic combination of diamonds and onyx (topped off with a stunning emerald) to Chopard and Emmanuel Tarpin’s swirling statement earrings of diamonds or Burmese rubies and emeralds, there are plenty of options for dazzling your loved ones. For the truly bold sartorial style maven, Repossi’s 18-karat black-gold Berbère necklace accented with white diamonds is an unforgettable piece, while Katherine Jetter’s sleek 18-karat white gold and blue enamel earrings punctuated with emerald-cut white topaz, tanzanite and white diamonds are made for a sleek minimalist. Either way you cut it, these are show stoppers with permanent style.
FROM LEFT: Katherine Jetter one-of-a-kind earrings in 18-karat white gold and blue enamel with white topaz, tanzanite and white diamonds ($33,000); Roberto Coin Cento Collection platinum Pharaoh bracelet (convertible to necklace) with white diamonds ($580,000); Belperron 18-karat gray-gold Bouton ear clips with turquoise and apatite ($22,500); Nikos Koulis 18-karat white-gold Universe Riviera necklace with Colombian emeralds and white diamonds ($228,095).
LEFT: Emmanual Tarpin one-of-a-kind Kinetic earrings in 18-karat white and yellow gold with Burmese rubies and emeralds ($45,000); Michelle Ong for Carnet platinum-and-silver Meander bracelet with white diamonds, hauynites, sapphires, rubies, pink sapphires, garnets and emeralds, from Siegelson ($75,000).
RIGHT, CLOCKWISE FROM TOP: Repossi 18-karat black-gold Berbère Necklace Emplié with white diamonds ($354,000); Chopard earrings in 18-karat white gold with white diamonds (price upon request); Taffin 18-karat rose-gold ring with brown-yellow zircon and light-blue and green ceramic ($32,000).
LEFT, FROM LEFT: Tiffany & Co. platinum necklace with rubellites and white diamonds ($280,000); Mish 18-karat white-gold Raceway bracelet with blue topaz and light-blue sapphires ($126,000); Vram one-of-a-kind UFO ring in 18-karat yellow gold and sterling silver with multicolored sapphires and a 27.4-carat Mandarin garnet ($48,500); Muzo 18-karat white-gold Atocha earrings with Colombian emeralds and white diamonds ($14,400).
RIGHT: Harry Winston platinum Central Park bracelet with emeralds, aquamarines, sapphires and white diamonds (price upon request).
LEFT, FROM LEFT: Van Cleef & Arpels Bouton d’Or ring in 18-karat white and rose gold with white diamonds ($19,100); Cartier 18-karat white-gold Galanterie de Cartier ring with emerald, black lacquer and white diamonds ($119,000, price subject to change); Emily P. Wheeler X earrings in 18-karat yellow and white gold with white diamonds ($9,300).
RIGHT, FROM FAR LEFT: Sabba ring in 18-karat yellow gold with cabochon emeralds and white diamonds, and vintage circa-1940 unsigned platinum-and-gold bracelet, with amethysts and white diamonds, both from FD Gallery (price upon request); Cartier platinum ring, circa 1969, with white diamonds and lapis lazuli, from Simon Teakle ($52,500).