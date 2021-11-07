Bold Is Back: The Most Exciting New Jewelry Is Ready to Make a Splash

The holidays are nearly upon us and this year calls for serious celebration as the world attempts to return to normal and festivities can return. That means it’s either time to break the jewels out of the vault or take the opportunity to restock. Thankfully, jewelers haven’t shied away from strong statement pieces. It’s all about sleek drama in sizeable gems, elongated chains and striking geometric shapes. The best part of this year’s settings? Most can be dressed up or down and while you’re likely itching to put them on with a gown after your evening wardrobe’s hiatus, they will get as much mileage with your now seemingly endless array of casual attire. Some of the highlights include Vendorafa’s dancefloor-ready gold and diamond Hula Hoop70 choker, Tiffany & Co.’s versatile and striking yellow gold and aquamarine Jewel Box necklace and Louis Vuitton’s blingy white gold and diamond L’Elan Vital bracelet and ring. Take your pick of these high-impact pieces and have everyone drooling by the time the party circuit hits.

Louis Vuitton L’Elan Vital bracelet and ring in 18-karat white gold and diamonds, prices upon request; Alexander Vauthier crepe dress, $3,681.

Messika Dancing on Air single earring in 18-karat white gold set with one 1F 10.03-carat pear-cut diamond, price upon request; Tory Burch cotton-poplin dress and cape, $998.

Harry Winston Tulip necklace and Art Deco Collection sautoir, both in platinum and diamonds, prices upon request; Valentino silk dress, $9,800.

Gismondi 1754 Aura cuff bracelet in 18-karat rose gold and diamonds, $53,180; Mimi So ring in 18-karat rose gold and diamonds, $8,900; Picchiotti Xpandable ring in 18-karat yellow and white gold set with one 5.81-carat green tourmaline and diamonds, $22,400; Loewe viscose dress, $2,990.

Sean Gilson for Assael headband in platinum, old European-cut diamonds and South Sea pearls, $195,000; Ana Khouri Jamie earring in 18-karat white fairmined gold set with one 4.69-carat green Paraiba tourmaline and diamonds, and diamond stud earring, prices upon request; Hermès leather dress, $6,650.

Ana Khouri Crumble bracelet in 18-karat yellow fairmined gold, price upon request.

Pomellato Fantina earrings in 18-karat rose gold and diamonds, $23,000; Vendorafa Hula Hoop70 choker in 18-karat yellow gold and diamonds, $58,800; Fendi wool dress, $1,450.

Tiffany & Co. Jewel Box mixed-cut necklace in 18-karat yellow gold and aquamarines, $60,000; Temple St. Clair Beehive bracelet in 18-karat yellow gold and diamonds, $24,000; Nikos Koulis Feelings ring in 18-karat yellow and white gold with diamonds, $17,515; Alexandre Vauthier stretch-jersey dress, $2,212.

Nina Runsdorf earrings in platinum with Tabiz-cut diamonds, price upon request; Boucheron Vendôme necklace in 18-karat white and yellow gold with agate, yellow sapphires, mother-of-pearl and diamonds, $162,000; Chopard necklace in 18-karat white gold and diamonds, and cuff bracelet in 18-karat white gold, carbon and diamonds, prices upon request; Suzanne Kalan Eternity Lines ring in 18-karat white gold and diamonds, $7,800; Salvatore Ferragamo chain mail dress, $19,100.

Vhernier Plissé earrings in 18-karat pink gold, $8,600; Hermès Niloticus Lumière necklace in 18-karat rose gold, black jade and diamonds, price upon request; Alaïa bodysuit in sheer crepe silk, $3,590.

Van Cleef & Arpels Simone necklace in 18-karat rose and white gold set with one 6.02-carat aquamarine, sapphires, garnets, aquamarines, chrysophase, onyx, pearls and diamonds, price upon request; Ashlyn bonded crepe gown, $2,590.

Models: Ysaunny Brito, Harleth Kuusik, Leah Ying Lin

Hair: Menelaos Alevras

Makeup: William Murphy

Fashion Market Editor: Emily Mercer

Fashion Assistant: Victor Vaughns Jr.

Casting: Luis Campuzano