Brilliant Earth Launches a Conflict-Free High Jewelry Collection Made With Lab-Grown Diamonds

Brilliant Earth, a company founded by Beth Gerstein and Eric Grossberg in 2005 to offer ethically sourced and sustainable fine jewelry, is aiming for a slice of the high jewelry market. The company just released its third collection of high-end diamond baubles and this time around it has raised the bar with its most elaborate piece to date. A red-carpet-ready 18-karat white gold diamond necklace totaling 75 carats is on offer for $99,990. It comes encrusted with round, marquise and pear-shaped diamonds.

But it’s not the only stunner in the lineup. The Solstice Collection, offers 16 pieces that have been designed in-house at Brilliant Earth’s San Francisco headquarters. Inspired by winter’s wonderland of ice clusters and freshly fallen snow, the pieces employ everything from micro-pavé and melee diamonds to star settings and complex patterns to an extra-bold effect.

Brilliant Earth’s mission with the pieces is to offer conflict-free diamonds, so each piece is made with lab-grown gems. It is the first offering from the company using a special deposition process known as CVD to grow diamonds from the tiny carbon diamond seeds of pre-existing diamonds. For those that prefer the real deal, the engagement rings and wedding bands can also be offered with natural Beyond Conflict Free diamonds that are selected from ethical and environmentally safe origins.

Other exceptional pieces of note from the collection include an 18-karat white gold bracelet set also set with round, marquise and pear-shaped diamonds ($19,990) that would make a magnificent match to the necklace mentioned above. A pair of striking drop earrings ($7,990), however, will also turn heads with the same arrangement of diamonds that appear to float within each 18-karat white gold dew-drop frame.