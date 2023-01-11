Bulgari Announces Plans to Double Production and Expand Its Milan Flagship

Bulgari is looking to offer you even more of its extravagant gems.

Last October, the luxury jeweler announced that it would expand its manufacturing plant in Valenza, Italy, to double the site’s production capacity by 2025. The brand is also planning to reopen its flagship boutique in Milan by 2024, which will feature larger interiors. With more means to create and sell the house’s intricate watch and jewelry designs, Bulgari collectors and employees stand to benefit from the changes in more ways than one.

The massive factory expansion began last year and is expected to leave the Italian jeweler with nearly 189,000 square feet to play with. Having a ton of surface area is nothing new for the brand: Five years before news of its addition hit, the site was billed as the largest manufacturing plant in Europe. Renovations to the space would push Bulgari to the No.1 slot once again, this time as the largest jewelry manufacturer in the world (as of now, at least). The updated hub will include two new buildings, an external suspended bridge and a central part spanning 49,519 square feet. The largest building on site, covering 138,780 square feet, will be dedicated to production.

“I never thought we would have to expand the plant so soon; the idea was that it would be adequate to carry on for 10 or 12 years,” Bulgari CEO Jean-Christophe Babin told WWD. “But demand has surged more than expected, and we absolutely have to increase our in-house capabilities.”

A major Bulgari recruitment program, which includes a plan for employer branding and talent scouting, looks to hire around 650 new staff members, will round out the expansion project. Decreased water consumption, sustainable mobility, use of materials from nearby areas and renewable energy are all being factored into development for minimal environmental impact.

Actress Zendaya stars in a Bulgari high-jewelry campaign. Courtesy of Bulgari

Meanwhile, Bulgari’s Milan flagship, located on Via Montenapoleone, is being renovated to feature much larger spaces. The former boutique spanned a total of nearly 3,300 square feet and will reopen with 7,534 square feet of space. As of now, details have yet to been shared on exactly what interior changes you’ll find inside the location or its offerings outside of jewelry. But given the opulence of its former design, laced in marble and gold with Art Pop–like paintings hanging throughout, the store is sure to hold your focus while you peruse its displays.

News of the expansion places Bulgari alongside other high-end jewelers such as Cartier, Prada and Tiffany & Co. who also shared plans in the past year to either expand their factories or add new product lines to help reach a variety of consumers, including Gen Z.