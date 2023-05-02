The Blue Bulgari Diamond Priyanka Chopra Jonas Wore at the Met Gala Could Fetch More Than $25 Million at Auction

Fashion’s biggest night out is the perfect time to rock some serious bling.

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas did just that on the first Monday in May, donning a gorgeous high-jewelry necklace set with the rare Bulgari Laguna Blu Diamond at the Met Gala. Now that stunning 11.6 carat fancy vivid blue gem found in the accessory’s center can be yours, as it’ll be on offer at Sotheby’s Luxury Week auctions in Geneva this month. The colorful stone is deemed the largest and most valuable Bulgari jewel to ever reach auction and is expected to fetch more than $25 million during the sale, where it will be sold remounted onto a ring.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas at the 2023 Met Gala in New York City wearing the Bulgari Laguna Blu Diamond Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld

The Bulgari Laguna Blu Diamond was initially mounted on a ring in the 1970s. With its rich color saturation in a vibrant oceanic blue, the extraordinary stone makes a grand first impression. Blue gems, of any kind or size, are among the rarest colored diamonds. Fewer than 10 Fancy Vivid Blue diamonds with more than 10 carats have come to auction worldwide in the past few decades, making the Laguna Blu Diamond a natural wonder.

Chopra Jonas’s necklace is an homage to Rome; its interlocking diamonds, set in platinum, are attached to the Laguna Blu Diamond in a design that echos the Bay Laurel wreaths worn by emperors of the Eternal City in a way that captivates in the light.

“It’s been such a privilege to see Priyanka Chopra Jonas wear this magnificent and bespoke Bulgari creation featuring the truly exceptional Laguna Blu Diamond on such a stellar occasion,” Olivier Wagner, Sotheby’s Geneva head of jewelry, says in a statement. Bulgari’s jewelry creative director Lucia Silvestri added that the brand created the platinum necklace “to gently exalt and frame” the beauty of both the diamond and the actress.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband, Nick Jonas, on the red carpet celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

The necklace was handed over to Sotheby’s from the same European private collector who commissioned the blue diamond to be mounted as a ring in 1970. The ’70s saw the rise of Bulgari’s bold color choices, which were later beloved Hollywood stars from Sophia Loren to Elizabeth Taylor. The LVMH-backed Roman jeweler established itself long before, however; it was founded in 1884 and now renowned today for its luxury offerings ranging from fine jewelry to high-end watches.

You can view the Bulgari Laguna Blu diamond on display at the Mandarin Oriental in Geneva from May 12, ahead of its sale during Sotheby’s Luxury Week auctions starting May 16 at 2 p.m. CEST.