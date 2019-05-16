Cartier’s Mercedes Abramo on Cultivating Female Leaders and Speaking Up

When Mercedes Abramo took the helm at Cartier North America in 2014, it was a considerable achievement: She was the first female president to lead the luxury giant in this country since it was established here by Pierre Cartier in 1909. Abramo has been a skillful force in the corporate world, projecting a calm, polished demeanor while spearheading meaningful changes and driving sales at a time when many of her competitors in the jewelry and watch sector are struggling.

Under her charge, Cartier renovated and expanded its historic Fifth Avenue Mansion, successfully launched new collections and customer-facing initiatives, and championed getting more women into the C-suite. To that end, the company is hosting this year’s annual Cartier Women’s Initiative Awards—an international competition for female entrepreneurs working to solve global challenges—for the first time in North America. At the May event, Cartier will announce seven winners (selected from about 2,900 global applicants), who will each receive $100,000 toward the development of their project, and 14 finalists, each given $30,000.