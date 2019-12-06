Studded With 200 Pink Diamonds, This Bracelet Could Fetch Up to $3 Million at Auction

For those seeking a jaw-dropping piece of high jewelry to bestow on a special someone come Christmas, this diamond wrist candy should be at the top of any big spender’s list. Adorned with more than 200 precious stones, the “majestic pink” bracelet will go under the gavel at Sotheby’s auction of Magnificent Jewels this December with an estimate of around $3 million.

Designed by storied jewelry firm Carvin French—which was founded by two young Frenchman in New York City back in 1954—the eye-catching piece sees a total of 204 radiant and marquise-shaped diamonds mounted to a highly flexible 18 karat gold band. It measures just shy of seven inches long and its width tapers from approximately 1 ⅜ to 1 ⅛ inches.

Weighing a total of approximately 43.34 carats, the bracelet’s stones are expressed in a variety of hues—from fairy floss pink to purplish-red—and were sourced from the Argyle mine in remote Western Australia. The Argyle mine is the biggest source of pink diamonds, producing 90 percent of those sold since it opened, with the average annual output at about 10,000 polished carats.

Unfortunately, the mine is also drying up and it’s estimated that there are just 150 or so pink diamonds left. Earlier this year, mining corporation Rio Tinto announced it will shutter operations at Argyle permanently by the end of 2020.

“Coinciding with the imminent closure of the Argyle mine, the auctioning of this bracelet represents an opportunity, soon to disappear, to acquire these iconic diamonds,” Sotheby’s said in statement.

In addition to the Magnificent Jewels auction on December 10, the auction house is also holding a Fine Jewels sale on December 9. Both jewelry auctions will take place at Sotheby’s New York outpost and the public is welcome to view all the exceptional jewels, precious gemstones, and antique jewelry prior to the auctions. The preview is open from December 5 to 9; admission is free, and, best of all you, can even try on the breathtaking pieces.