Chopard’s New High Jewelry Collection Is a Love Letter to Movies

Caroline Scheufele’s film fandom is much on display in her latest Red Carpet Haute Joaillerie collection for Chopard, with good reason: The iconic jewelry house is celebrating its 25th anniversary of sponsoring the Cannes Film Festival, which is commemorating its 75th year of premiering high-wattage cinema amid the spectacular vistas and luxe hotels that line the Boulevard de la Croisette.

And so atop the Hotel Martinez, amid a floral-bedecked rooftop terrace and penthouse suite that Chopard routinely overtakes for the entirety of the 12-day event, the jeweler presented its newest one-of-a-kind pieces, 75 in total to honor the festival’s anniversary, in a collection dubbed “Chopard Loves Cinema.” Scheufele says she starts working on the next high-jewelry collection the moment the previous year’s festival ends, and for such a momentous occasion, the idea of honoring cinema via spectacular jewels felt wholly natural to the Chopard co-president and artistic director.

A few interpretations of wildly popular films may strike some as a tad on the nose, such as a diamond necklace framing a heart-shaped sapphire that takes its cue from Titanic (and indeed resembles the look of that film’s memorable piece), or the necklace featuring more than 550 carats of gemstones and highlighting a colorful pendant fashioned to resemble a peace sign, a nod to 1979’s Hair.

The true stunners of the collection were less literal, such as the necklace crafted of yellow and white diamonds embellishing an oversized medallion, which also detaches to wear as a brooch; as Scheufele’s artful tribute to Out of Africa, the medallion looks as though it could be equal parts sunburst and lion’s mane. A ring crafted of pink sapphires set in 18-karat gold to resemble rose petals, with a two-carat white diamond nestled inside, was part of a lush floral grouping designed to pay tribute to My Fair Lady. Scheufele’s love of Alfred Hitchcock and 1955’s To Catch a Thief, meanwhile, is seen in a diamond necklace that showcases a 13.69-carat internally flawless D-grade diamond, created to honor the unforgettable scene between Grace Kelly and Cary Grant in her character’s suite at the Hotel Carlton, located just steps away from the Hotel Martinez.

Spectacular stones are indeed the hallmark of a high-jewelry collection, and Scheufele showcased this idea via the sizeable pink and blue diamonds that top a pair of sapphire and white diamond earrings, a 20.40-carat Ceylon sapphire set in 18-karat white Fairmined gold on a ring, or the emeralds mixed with white diamonds on a floral-inspired bracelet watch. Chopard also demonstrated its acute agility with titanium in high jewelry, especially in the rose brooch Scheufele designed to honor Charlie Chaplin’s City Lights and the flower his famed “Little Tramp” clutches at the film’s end. Crafted of black and white diamonds set in Fairmined white gold and black titanium, the brooch not only honors Chaplin’s seminal 1931 black-and-white film, but also the beauty of cinema overall. Julia Roberts, the jeweler’s latest ambassador, evidently agrees: She wore the brooch at the May 19 Trophée Chopard dinner.