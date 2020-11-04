Spectacular Colored Diamonds Take Center Stage in Christie’s Magnificent Jewels Auction

Fancy blue and fancy pink diamonds have been increasingly sought-after at auction (and from private dealers) for their rarity and, with the closing of the Argyle mine this month, pink diamonds are expected to soar in value even higher.

The top lot at Christie’s Nov. 10 Magnificent Jewels sale in Geneva, a pair of spectacular multi-stone diamond earrings, combines both — two fancy intense pink marquise brilliant-cut diamonds topped off with a fancy grayish-blue pear brilliant-cut diamond of 2.06 carats and a fancy intense blue pear brilliant-cut diamond of 2.05 carats. Dangling just beneath are two pear-shaped brilliant-cut D-flawless type IIa diamonds of 10.06 and 10.03 carats. The earrings, which are set in platinum and white gold, are estimated between CHF 2.5 million and CHF 3.5 million ($2,765,731–$3,872,024).

That’s not Christie’s only true blue offering. Lot 356 is a 3.96-carat fancy deep blue diamond in a pear modified brilliant-cut mounted in a platinum ring. Estimated between CHF 1.45 million and CHF 2.35 million ($1,584,282– $2,567,630), the diamond makes for a solitaire like no other.

Rounding out the top lots are two fancy yellow diamonds to remember — a 28.88-carat fancy vivid yellow rectangular step-cut diamond set in a ring and estimated between CHF 2.35 million and CHF 3.3 million, and a jaw-dropping brooch by Graff centered on a fancy yellow brilliant-cut diamond of 107.46 carats, estimated between CHF 2.35 million and CHF 3.3 million.

The sale includes plenty of signed pieces, such as a 1970 Bulgari necklace loaded with more than 32 carats of Colombian emeralds, expected to fetch at least CHF 1.6 million, and a Tutti Frutti bracelet from Cartier, an icon of Art Deco design estimated at CHF 650,000 to CHF 1 million.

For a curated selection of the 20th century’s greatest jewelry hits, however, look to the collection of more than 60 jewels from the estate of Mireille and James Levy, including pieces by David Webb, Harry Winston, Van Cleef & Arpels, René Boivin and Marina B.

Buyers eager to place bids immediately can do so on Magnificent Jewels Online, which runs through Nov. 11 and contains more than 150 lots ranging from CHF 100 to CHF 100,000. The sale is heavy on wearable jewels by celebrated designers such as Boivin and Belperron as well as famous makers like Bulgari, Cartier, Graff and Piaget.