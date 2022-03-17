This Colorful Diamond Ring Could Fetch $6 Million at Christie’s Next Magnificent Jewels Sale

A trio of mesmerizing, multimillion-dollar diamond rings will lead Christie’s upcoming Magnificent Jewels auction.

The standout of the sale, which will take place in New York on April 13, is known as the Fuchsia Rose. This glitzy platinum ring features a potentially flawless 8.82-carat purple-pink diamond at the center and a sizable colorless stone on either side. As rare as it is beautiful, the Fuchsia Rose is expected to sell for between $4 million–$6 million.

Also headlining the sale is a fancy blue diamond ring that weighs a hefty 11.63 carats and a vivid yellow diamond ring of 15.31 carats. The bright-hued rarities are expected to hammer for between $2.5 million-$3.5 million and $1 million-$1.5 million, respectively.

There are a number of colorless diamond rings on offer, too, if you’re looking for something a little more subdued. Take a stunning brilliant-cut diamond ring of 52.38 carats, for instance, which is expected to sell for between $1.3 million–$1.8 million.

Aside from ice for the fingers, the auction includes a superb collection of jewels by the likes of Bvlgari, Cartier, JAR and Van Cleef & Arpels. There’s also bling from the Rockefeller Family up for grabs, such as a showstopping Art Deco Cartier bracelet dripping in rubies and diamonds that is expected to fetch between $60,000–$80,000.

One more humdinger is a historic Tiffany & Co. “Subway” pendant watch. The antique diamond and enamel timepiece was made to commemorate the opening of the New York City subway system. It actually features some of the earth that was taken at the groundbreaking of the Subway on March 24, 1900. It’s also engraved with the initials of Georgie Annie McDonald. She was the daughter of John B. McDonald, who was responsible for overseeing the construction of the city’s first subway line.

The best part is that you can view these beauties before you bid. An exhibition of the full sale will be at Christie’s New York from April 8-12.