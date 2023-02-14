Custom Design This 18-Carat Rubellite with London’s Star Jeweler, Lauren Adriana

Since she burst onto the scene roughly seven years ago, British designer, Lauren Adriana has become one of the most coveted names among the jewelry cognoscenti. She makes just 20 pieces a year and each melds her expertise as a master of quality craftsmanship with a visionary and modern approach to design (she studied as an undergrad at the famed design school, Central St. Martin’s in London). Those that get their hands on one of her creations are as rare as the gems themselves. But Adriana is offering one special Robb Report reader the opportunity to meet with her in person at her studio on Mount Street in London’s Mayfair neighborhood to design a piece with her from scratch.

On the table is a rare 18-carat, top-color natural rubellite with exceptional clarity and brilliance. Its pinkish red hue with flashes of fuchsia is considered among the most coveted colors of the stone. “The majority of Rubellite seen today is included, cloudy or dull in color,” says Adriana. “This stone has exceptional clarity and displays the perfect balance of red to pink which is only seen in the finest of Rubellite. Sourced from Brazil, its large size also makes it considerably rarer—and a stunning centerpiece for an important jewel.”

The client will be able to transform with the gem, alongside Adriana, into whatever their heart desires whether it’s a stunning statement ring, an important pendant, or as the centerpiece of a bracelet. Either way, given the ultra-limited and exclusive production of her pieces, own a piece of Adriana’s work is an opportunity that won’t come along too often.

The piece starts at $150,000 for the rubellite and will go up from there depending on where the client’s budget and imagination can take them.

contact@laurenadriana.com or +44 (0) 207 727 9229