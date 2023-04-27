An In-Depth Look at Tiffany’s Sprawling New Revamped Fifth Avenue Flagship

“It’s not just a renovation…it’s the renovation of the century,” proclaimed Tiffany & Co. CEO, Anthony Ledru at the long-awaited unveiling of the jeweler’s revamp of its iconic Fifth Avenue boutique. In terms of the anticipation and hype created around the imminent redesign, it’s certainly not hyperbole. The question on everyone’s mind: How would the French luxury conglomerate, LVMH, re-envision the 83-year-old American jeweler after its $15.8 billion deal to acquire the storied brand? It was certainly the acquisition of the century.

“The building is not Landmarked, actually so, we basically could have shut it down, go crazy and build it back up but we chose not to,” Alexandre Arnault, executive vice president of product and communications at Tiffany & Co. told Robb Report at the opening yesterday. “You can see some of the layout on this floor is the exact same layout as in 1940.” Nevertheless, this is not Audrey Hepburn’s Tiffany’s. While the ground floor layout may be the same configuration, it looks nothing like its dark and vintage predecessor. In fact, the only other remaining reminder of the former Fifth Avenue flagship is the exterior, which remains, wisely, untouched. Otherwise, it’s a multi-story burst of airy lightness with accents of gold and, of course, Tiffany blue. The latter, however, is included only in touches throughout the store rather than the over-the-top emphasis exhibited in the store’s temporary space built out around the corner during the renovation process.

Tiffany & Co. Fifth Avenue Flagship Tiffany & Co.

Not surprisingly, Arnault says his favorite part of the store is the ground floor due to its scale. “It’s 10,000 square feet with no columns,” said Arnault. “At some point, it was the largest column-free space in the U.S. That space, for me, is remarkable.” The area plays host to the company’s key products from Schlumberger high-jewelry highlights to Bird on the Rock brooches and all the iterations of the Tiffany lock bracelet. Topping off each vitrine are striking giant pink and peach florals with a fan of cherry blossom branches in glass vases personally created by the store’s famed architect, Peter Marino. They are highlighted by windows featuring futuristic LED displays picturing a cityscape with birds flying through the sky.

At the back of the ground floor at the elevator bank hangs an original Basquiat painting with a Tiffany blue background. Arnault says the color is probably just a coincidence, but there’s no doubt the painting was acquired for the signature hue. It is a precursor to the 40 artworks acquired for the store from artists such as Anish Kapoor, Daniel Arsham, Richard Prince, and Rasheed Johnson. Julian Schnabel loaned two paintings as well as a table he created for his personal residence, Palazzo Chupi, in New York. It comes set with Schnabel-designed plates in Tiffany blue with gold edges featuring the names of dinner guests he would most like to have at his table. The plates, which are for sale in the store, have reportedly nearly sold out already in VIP client previews.

Julian Schnabel Table Setting at Tiffany & Co. Fifth Ave Flagship Paige Reddinger

Next to Schnabel’s creations sit Tiffany & Co.’s accessories and homeware from T-accented pillows and blankets to tableware on carefully set tables. “I very much enjoy the home and accessories floor with the cafe [by Daniel Boulud] because Tiffany has always been known for its home products, and we’re bringing that back big time with Lauren Santo Domingo,” said Arnault. “It’s been fun to work with her.” Another product area that Arnault says they may dedicate a bit more time to is its watches. There is an entire room dedicated to Tiffany timepieces and, of course, a Patek Philippe salon. The latter are so in demand, even Tiffany wasn’t able to secure enough of its timepieces for the store opening. Some of the Patek vitrines remained empty but a salesperson noted that a new shipment was due to arrive today. Naturally, however, Arnault says jewelry will “remain the core of our business for the foreseeable future.”

And there is plenty of jewelry to see…seven floors to be exact. It might not look like Hepburn’s stomping grounds anymore, but given the sheer amount of product in the store it will undoubtedly continue to attract tourists and clients alike in droves. “Look, I think at some point, the store was in the top five most visited places in New York City including Central Park and the Statue of Liberty,” said Arnault. “And I think people will just be excited to see the new design, the new expression of the brand but still with all of the elements they’re excited about.”

Here are a few not-to-miss moments at the new Tiffany & Co. Fifth Avenue Flagship.

Schlumberger Vitrines and Jewelry Workshop (7th Floor)

A triangular vitrine display, which looks like a piece of set design from Fritz Lang’s 1927 Art Deco flick Metropolis, was created by Peter Marino based on an unrealized archival sketch by Schlumberger. Behind it, are a series of mirrored panels that can change visibility to become windows to the company’s onsite jewelry workshop so clients can see artisans at work on the jewels.

Daniel Arsham Sculpture

Arsham’s towering sculpture is one of the largest art installations and the store and, of course, one of the most Instagrammable moments.

Elsa Peretti Room (4th Floor)

The late designer Elsa Peretti’s creative eye dreamed up some of the most creative pieces in the Tiffany catalog. A room is dedicated to her designs including the famous Scorpion necklaces and bone cuffs, which are mimicked in the curved legs of the center tables.

Gene Moore Displays

Paige Reddinger

Gene Moore, Tiffany & Co.’s late legendary window dresser who was essential in creating the company’s image, is memorialized in a few vitrines housing some of his best work like this creative ice cream cone display.

Spiral Staircase

Paige Reddinger

Connecting each of the floors is a stunning spiral staircase and yet another made-for-Instagram moment.

Tiffany & Co. Tile Fireplace

Paige Reddinger

Peter Marino managed to source this exquisite fireplace from an old bank in Chicago. It is inlaid with Tiffany & Co. tiles and dates back to the early 20th century.