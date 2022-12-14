Drake’s Newest Necklace Has 42 Massive Diamonds Representing the Times He Almost Proposed

The Certified Lover Boy’s latest piece of bespoke bling pays homage to past flames.

Canadian rapper Drake recently revealed a necklace he commissioned from New York jeweler Alex Moss. The work, which features 42 diamonds taken from engagement rings, reportedly took 14 months to craft. “New piece titled ‘Previous Engagements’ for all the times he thought about it but never did it,” Moss wrote in an Instagram caption. Drake proudly rocked the one-off creation onstage during the Lil Baby and Friends Birthday Celebration Concert at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta on December 9 (pictured above).

The necklace features or 351.38 carats worth of diamonds in unusual cuts and settings. Each gem also represents an important milestone in Drizzy’s love life. Although the Grammy-winning rapper has never announced any engagements publically, it appears he was close no fewer than 42 times.

This isn’t the first time Moss and his eponymous studio have crafted a custom piece for Drake. Earlier this year, the New York jeweler unveiled the 18-karat white-gold Goldfather Ring encrusted with a collection of 13 diamonds. Moss also handcrafted a fully diamond-set necklace and bracelet to match the ring and Drake’s signature diamond studs.

“Creating elegance with this set was the goal, using the finest material at the highest level of craftsmanship,” the jeweler told Robb Report via email back in August. Moss is also responsible for Champagne Papi’s Lucky Number 11 Ring, which features the owl motif synonymous with Drake’s fashion label OVO (October’s Very Own).

Drake’s The Godfather Ring. Alex Moss New York

Of course, Moss has a healthy A-list clientele that extends beyond the “Hotline Bling” singer. In his Fifth Avenue workshop, the jeweler has forged glitzy pieces for the likes of Tyler, the Creator, Jack Harlow and Bella Thorne. Each design has the same maximalist aesthetic for celebs who like to show off flashy jewelry.

Drake certainly fits into that category. The musician has previously flexed an emerald-encrusted Patek Philippe Nautilus designed by the late Virgil Abloh, as well as a Rolex Day-Date with a turquoise dial and a sparkling bezel set with 32 diamonds. This new iced-out chain should fit right in with the rest of his glitzy collection.