Game of Stones? Fabergé Teamed Up With HBO on a High Jewelry Line Inspired by Daenerys Targaryen

You may not be able to ride a dragon like a Targaryen, but Fabergé wants to help you accessorize like one.

The London-based jewelry house teamed up with Game of Thrones to create a high jewelry series that lifts design details from the dramatic sets, costumes, characters and otherworldly landscape of the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros. Each creation was inspired by orphan-turned-warrior Daenerys Targaryen’s passion for her dragons, as well as her ruthless pursuit of the Iron Throne and her use of jewelry to reflect her power.

Fabergé x Game of Thrones Dragon Tail Earrings in Diamonds, White Gold and Black Rhodium

Fabergé is unveiling the collection in a series of chapters over the next two years, starting with the Dragon chapter, which will launch on November 24 in Dubai. There are five designs, each limited to 10 pieces, in a black and white and red color scheme—the Targaryen house colors. The pieces are made of 18-karat white gold, some of which are rhodium-coated for a black edge, and set with rubies. The red rubies, sourced at Gemfields Montepuez mine in Mozambique, represent Daenerys’ fiery spirit.

Fabergé x Game of Thrones Ruby and Diamond Dragon Ear Cuff in White and Rose-Gold

Motifs include flames, dragon tails, skeletons, and spikes—just the sort of thing a princess warrior wears when she’s defending her kingdom. The Flame Egg transformable pendant is designed in an egg shape cut out representing the last flickering flames of life, and set with white diamonds. It is inspired by dragon skeletons, including a chain designed with an arrow tip, like a dragon’s tail. Both the tail and egg can be detached. Matching Dragon Tail earrings mimic the articulated chain of the necklace.

Fabergé x Game of Thrones Egg Pendant in Diamonds, White Gold and Black Rhodium

A transformable ear cuff is likewise linked to a choker by a chain. Diamond-set spikes of white gold radiate from the ear cuffs, representing a dragon’s wing. A pear-cut Gemfields Mozambican ruby seems to be emerging from the dragon’s mouth, representing the return of the dragons. It also symbolizes Daenerys’ ability to transform herself and harness her power. Another ear cuff spotlights a row of diamonds and rubies that metaphorically burst into flames, signifying that the dragons are back and full of life.

Fabergé x Game of Thrones Diamond, Ruby, White Gold and Black Rhodium Dragon Ear Cuff

There is also a transformable bracelet and ring, symbolizing the full revival of the dragons. A dragon wraps around the finger and then breathes fire, represented by gemstones, bursting into a statement bracelet. It is set with Gemfields rubies, pink and yellow sapphires and brown and white diamonds. The ring and bracelet, which are connected via a chain, can be detached from each other and worn individually.

The Fabergé x Game of Thrones collection was developed in partnership with Michele Clapton, the Emmy- and BAFTA award-winning costume designer for Game of Thrones, and Liisa Tallgren, Fabergé’s head of design, with Fabergé’s creative director, Josina von dem Bussche-Kessell. The next three chapters in the collection will be revealed throughout 2023.

“The collection was inspired by the strength and vulnerability of Daenerys and her relationship with her dragons, to try and express this complex woman and her journey from orphaned exile to conquering monarch and her ongoing quest for the Iron Throne,” says Michele Clapton in a press statement.

This isn’t Fabergé’s first Game of Thrones collab. Last April it hatched a one-of-a-kind bespoke objet d’art, the Fabergé x Game of Thrones Egg, to coincide with the tenth anniversary of the series’ debut episode. It sold to a private collector for $2.2 million

Fabergé was founded in 1842 by Peter Carl Fabergé, who created 50 Imperial Easter Eggs for the Russian Romanov family between 1885 and 1916. The company was officially relaunched in 2009, and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Gemfields Ltd., a leading supplier of responsibly sourced colored gemstones.