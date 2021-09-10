This Fall’s Can’t-Miss Jewelry Events, From a Major Charity Auction to a Gem-Collector’s Summit

If the number of jewelry events on the fall 2021 calendar is any indication, we’re in for a much different season than this time last year. Between a first-of-its-kind showcase of gems, fossils and minerals in Denver; a brilliant selling exhibition of jewelry by Black designers at Sotheby’s New York; a blockbuster Christie’s sale in Geneva; and two exciting New York City events for lovers of jewelry and art, things feels almost, dare we say, normal. There is, however, one virtual event we’re excited about: a charity auction of jewels by Britain’s most beloved designers to benefit the women and children of Afghanistan. Check out the highlights below!

HardRock Summit in Denver

Calling all gem, jewelry and mineral lovers who will be in the Denver area from Sept. 16-21: You won’t want to miss the HardRock Summit. Made up of two distinct events — Evolution, a showcase for rarefied minerals, fossils and meteorites, taking place at the Colorado Convention Center from Sept. 16-19, and Sparkle & Joy, an exhibition of gems and jewels coming to the Sheraton Downtown Denver from Sept. 18-21 — the double-header marks the first time that collectors will have direct access to some of the world’s most esoteric gem and mineral specimens. The displays will include a trio of the world’s best rhodochrosite crystals, known as the Alma King, the Alma Queen and the Alma Rose; the world’s largest Martian meteorite; and museum-worthy jewels, such as the Hamlin Necklace composed of 87 tourmalines from Maine, on loan from the Mineralogical and Geological Museum at Harvard University.

September 16-21

In-Person

hardrocksummit.com

Sotheby’s Black Jewelry Designer Showcase

“Brilliant and Black: A Jewelry Renaissance” opens to the public Sept. 17 at Sotheby’s New York. The first-of-its-kind selling exhibition, which runs through Sept. 26, features approximately 60 pieces by 21 of the world’s leading Black jewelry designers. Work by 20th-century greats Art Smith and Winifred Mason Chenet will be shown alongside pieces by contemporary makers including Harwell Godfrey, Jacqueline Rabun, Johnny Nelson, Lorraine West, Rashid Johnson, Thelma West, Vanleles, Castro NYC, Almasika, Marei New York, Mateo New York, Matturi Fine Jewellery, Melanie Eddy Jewellery, Sheryl Jones Jewels, Ten Thousand Things, Lola Fenhirst, Jariet Oloyé, Maggi Simpkins and Shola Branson. Curated by British writer, author, and stylist Melanie Grant, the jewels, which can be purchased online from Sept. 17 to Oct. 10, include custom-made and signature designs spanning a range of periods and styles from the 1950s to the present day. Prices range from $1,500 to $1 million.

September 17-26

In-person and Online

sothebys.com

Jewellers for Afghanistan Charity Auction

Rosie Lillis, the London-based jewelry publicist, is on a mission to raise money for women and children in Afghanistan. “As a new mum to a little girl, I am utterly horrified by the devastating scenes in Afghanistan and the grim reality that women of all ages are facing in the country,” she wrote in an email. “The threat to safety, basic rights to work and education (not to mention lives) is so real and I want to help in whatever way I can to support those protecting the women and children most at risk.”

The result: “Jewellers for Afghanistan,” a charity jewelry auction running online from Sept. 24 to Oct. 4. The online sale, via the London fine art auction house Roseberys, features pieces donated by 25 acclaimed British jewelers, including Annoushka, Bear Brooksbank, Boochier, By Pariah, Christopher Thompson-Royds, Gee Woods, Georgina Boyce, Humphrey Butler, Jessie Thomas, Liv Luttrell, Minka Jewels, Otiumberg, Pippa Small, Rachel Boston, Rebus, Rosa de la Cruz, Ruth Tomlinson, Shaun Leane, Solange Azagury Partridge, Sophie Keegan, Sophie Theakston, Tada and Toy, Tessa Packard, Theo Fennell and Theodora Warre.

One hundred percent of proceeds (Roseberys has offered to waive its fees) will go directly to Women For Afghan Women, a grassroots women’s rights organization helping to evacuate and provide urgent resources, shelter and care to vulnerable women and children during the crisis.

The lots, which retail between £270 and £1,570 (about $371 to $2,160) will be available to view on the Rosebery’s website starting Monday, Sept. 20.

September 27 to October 4

Online

Roseberys.co.uk

Christie’s Magnificent Jewels Sale in Geneva

A historic pair of diamond bracelets that once belonged to Queen Marie-Antoinette headline Christie’s live Magnificent Jewels sale, scheduled for Nov. 9 at the Four Seasons Hotel des Bergues in Geneva. The queen, often criticized for her uncontrolled spending, purchased the bracelets in the spring of 1776 for the princely sum of 250,000 livres. Set with 112 diamonds, they are estimated to fetch between $2 million and $4 million.

November 9

In-Person and Online

Christies.com

Salon Art + Design in New York City

When Salon Art + Design returns for its 10th anniversary at the Park Avenue Armory in New York City from Nov. 11-15, fine jewelry will, for the first time, have a major presence. The event is best known as a showcase for blue-chip 20th century art and the world’s best design — be it vintage, modern or contemporary. Among the more than 50 leading art and design galleries spotlighting collectible design trends, attendees will find the jewelry firms Macklowe Gallery, Ornamentum Gallery, Didier LTD, Galerie Negropontes and the Brazilian fine jewelry designer Silvia Furmanovich, who is planning to debut a special installation of her newest design collection, a bejeweled homage to the Amazon rainforest.

November 11-15

In-Person

thesalonny.com

NYC Jewelry Week

For the fourth year running, New York City’s vibrant jewelry community will get together the week before Thanksgiving for the annual jewelry celebration known as NYC Jewelry Week. This year’s hybrid virtual-physical event includes exhibitions, shopping experiences, retail collaborations, and first look designer discoveries, all under the theme “The Power of Jewelry.” The core program centers on thought-provoking discussions about the meaning of jewelry, with a focus on storytelling; programs dedicated to art and community round out the agenda. Though the schedule of events hasn’t been finalized, you can count on being overwhelmed by the sheer number of jewelry conversations taking place that week. A statement on the NYCJW website says it all: “Whether legendary or everyday, jewelry has the power to unite us all.”



November 15-21

In Person and Online

nycjewelryweek.com