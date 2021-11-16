This Rare Blue Diamond Is Expected to Fetch More Than $400,000 at Auction

It takes a very special diamond to outshine high jewelry by the likes of Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels, but Christie’s may have found such a stone.

The auction house’s Jewels Online: The London Edit sale is led by a breathtaking fancy vivid blue diamond that may just upstage the other lots, especially when it comes to bidding.

Colorful diamonds, such as this particular oval-cut rarity, continue to command high prices at auction. In fact, the largest and most expensive blue diamond ever sold, the Oppenheimer Blue, hammered for an eye-popping $57.6 million at Christie’s back in 2016. This specific unmounted stone, which weighs 1.02 carats, has a starting bid of £300,000 (approximately $403,254 at the current exchange rate) but could fetch up to £500,000 ($672,090). While it is the most expensive piece in the sale, there is an array of beautiful period jewelry and striking contemporary designs that are also worthy of attention.

As mentioned, Cartier is well represented with an incredible brilliant-cut diamond ring totaling 32.10 carats (high estimate: £300,000) and an elegant Art Déco diamond bracelet (high estimate: £90,000). Other highlights from the jewelry heavyweights include a 1940s diamond-encrusted gold cuff by Van Cleef & Arpels (high estimate: £60,000) and a stunning sapphire and diamond necklace by Harry Winston (high estimate: £90,000).

There will also be superb pieces from the collection of the late Victoria, Lady de Rothschild going under the gavel. The second wife of British banker Sir Evelyn de Rothschild, Lady Victoria was a style icon and avid jewelry collector. This curated selection epitomizes her passion for craftsmanship and is characterized by bold sculptural bracelets and large gemstone necklaces. Standouts include a pair of smoky quartz and diamond ‘Gordons’ cuffs by Herz Belperron (high estimate: £30,000) and a stylish Art Déco brooch featuring rock crystal, diamond, pearl and onyx (high estimate: £35,000). Again, Cartier makes an appearance with a chic coral and rock crystal bracelet (high estimate: £20,000).

The online auction is open for bidding from now until November 26. Those who happen to be across the pond can check out the pieces at Christie’s London on King Street and see if that blue diamond is all it’s cracked up to be.

Check out more photos below: