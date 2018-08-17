Favorite Fall Designs from Bergdorf Goodman’s Jewelry Expert

While none of us are quite ready for summer to end, autumn does offer some fresh accessory options. One being Bergdorf Goodman’s new crop of inventive jewelry from forward-thinking designers, including Saboo, Arunashi, Jared Lehr, Luz Camino, and Pomellato. The Midtown Manhattan store will also feature Boghossian, marking the Swiss brand’s US debut. To get a better sense of which designs to watch for, we asked Amy Lane, buyer of precious jewelry and watches at the Manhattan-based retailer, to call out some of her favorite pieces.

From Saboo, I was particularly drawn to the inlay/floating stone technique and the bright use of precious stones with titanium. The designs are classic with an intriguing twist.

After many moons of discussion, Boghossian will make its US retail debut at (Bergdorf’s) this fall and we couldn’t be more excited partner with them on this launch. A 6th-generation jeweler based in London, our clients are sure to recognize the name and the creations of director, Edmond Chen. I was again drawn to the inlay technique. Although an ancient jewelry technique, it feels fresh and light to the eye. The classic precious jewelry is exquisite and I am also sure that their Les Merveilles diamond hoops will be a huge hit. The seamless diamond setting on all sides of earrings is amazing.

This year we have an amazing exclusive launch from Pomellato. The Diamond link rose gold bracelets from the Iconica Collection are an absolute favorite. I need three to wear as bracelets and then can also link them together as a necklace.

Jared Lehr

I am excited to have Jared Lehr in the store. His style is bold, fun and modern, which gives his designs attitude. When you wear Jared Lehr jewelry, you feel confident.

From Arunashi, I was immediately obsessed with a loose Paraiba stone of vivid color and quality. His jewelry celebrates the color of the finest gemstones and incorporates an awesome, bold design aesthetic.

Luz Camino

It is really the holidays when Luz Camino arrives. Our clients come to visit and collect pieces every year. This year is her 15th anniversary and it is always exciting to see what she creates for the Bergdorf Goodman woman.