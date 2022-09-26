The Largest Fancy Vivid Pink Diamond Ever Offered at Auction Is Expected to Fetch Up to $35 Million

Christie’s has chosen one incredible gem to lead Luxury Week this coming winter.

The Fortune Pink, which will go under the gavel at the Magnificent Jewels sale at the Four Seasons Hotel des Bergues Geneva on November 8, weighs just shy of 19 carats and is the largest pear-shaped fancy vivid pink diamond ever to be offered at auction. With a high estimate of $35 million, it could also be one of the most expensive stones in auction history.

The Fortune Pink apparently carries some good juju, too. The auction house has pointed out that the diamond’s exact weight of 18.18 carats literally translates to “definite prosperity” in Asia, where 18 is considered a lucky number.

“With its auspicious weight of 18.18 carats, this exceptional pink diamond of phenomenal color will certainly bring good fortune to its new owner,” Christie’s international head of jewelry Rahul Kadakia said in a statement.

Since the closure of Western Australia’s Argyle Mine in 2020, which was the source of more than 90 percent of the world’s pink diamonds, the demand for the rarefied, rose-colored gems has grown exponentially in the face of a rapidly dwindling supply. Still, Christie’s has brought a number of humdingers to market.

To date, the largest vivid pink diamond sold at the auction house was the Winston Pink Legacy. This rare 18.96-carat rock realized a record-breaking $50 million back in 2018. It also set a world record price per carat ($2.65 million) for a pink diamond sold at auction. Other notable sales include the 14.93-carat Pink Promise which achieved $32.16 million ($2.15 million per carat) and the 15.81-carat Sakura which hammered for $29.29 million ($1.82 million per carat).

The Fortune Pink will be on display at Christie’s New York for a week from October 3, before touring Shanghai (October 10 to 13), Taiwan (October 21 to 23) and Singapore (October 38 to 30). The diamond will then head to Christie’s Luxury Week at the Four Seasons in Geneva from 2 to 8 November. Here’s hoping it brings you some good fortune with your bidding, too.