Frank Ocean Debuts His Luxury Jewelry and Accessories Brand Homer With a New NYC Store

If you’re like many Millennials and Gen-Zers, you probably often find yourself wondering what Frank Ocean has been up to lately. This week, we got an answer: Following the 2019 launch of his PrEP+ nightclub in the Big Apple, the musician and entrepreneur has resurfaced with his second business endeavor, a luxury jewelry and accessories company called Homer. On Monday, Homer, opened the doors to its first–and so far only–retail store in New York City’s Bowery neighborhood.

The brick-and-mortar location is the only place shoppers can buy the brand’s collection of eye-catching, high-end jewelry pieces, as well as its printed silk scarves; no online orders are available. However, global orders for shoppers outside the US (with complimentary shipping) can be made by calling or messaging the store during business hours.

The goods themselves are primarily handcrafted using 18-karat gold, recycled sterling silver, hand-painted enamel and American lab-grown diamonds. Standout pieces in the pendant range include items shaped like boy toy crosses, butterflies, gold and silver cat masks and H-crests. There are also highly polished rings, link bracelets, yellow gold studs, tongue rings, hoop earrings with diamond placements and chunky Jax bracelets. According to the brand, the pieces are all designed in New York City and handmade in Italy.

Homer’s first collection of jewelry also boasts dramatic Sphere leg pendants and bracelets that are almost alien-like—and that come in a range of colors or flooded with brilliant cut diamonds. However, the most exciting of all of the company’s releases may just be its exclusive collaboration with Prada for the store’s grand opening: The Homer catalog showcases two Prada bags and one anorak jacket, in colors ranging from baby blue to seafoam green.

In a discussion with the Financial Times, the musician explained that the name Homer is a nod to history. “Homer is considered the father of history and history is meant to endure—the same as diamonds and gold—and I know Homer used papyrus, but I’ve always liked the idea of carving history into stone,” he said. According to a recent Instagram story of his, Ocean had been working on this secret project for quite some time. “(This) is three years in the making and there is so much I’m excited to share with all you strangers,” he wrote.

Prices for the exuberant range of jewelry and scarves start at $395 and reach up to $1.9 million. The Homer store will be open Monday through Friday from 10 am to 6 pm and on Saturdays from 10 am to 5 pm. Visitors can make an appointment on the company’s website or visit the shop at 70-74 Bowery for a walk-in appointment.

Check out more images of the Homer store and shots from its catalogue below: