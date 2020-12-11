From Marina B to David Webb: 5 New Gold Jewelry Collections That Are Worth the Investment

One reason among many to pick up a piece of yellow gold jewelry this season? The precious metal, which broke the $2,000 an ounce barrier for the first time in August, is trending in a way we haven’t seen since the 1980s. Whether you’re looking for an investment piece or a stylish wintertime pick-me-up, the subtly luxurious 18k gold jewels highlighted below have you covered.

Sophie Zamel: Free-Form Earrings

The seven earrings that comprise newcomer Sophie Zamel’s Free-form collection — which ranges from $2,600 to price on request — conjure slender pieces of rope curled into a series of increasingly complicated silhouettes. Beyond the spare elegance of their forms, the pieces are distinguished by their ethical provenance, which the Sydney-based designer details on a page of her site devoted to materials, including Fairmined gold and Canadian diamonds.

Learn More: Here

Deborah Pagani: Honey Rings

You’d be forgiven for thinking that New York-based Deborah Pagani’s new Honey rings, inspired by antique beehive-shaped honey pots, were unearthed from an ancient tomb. United by a simple, circular motif, the timeless pieces start at $8,000. Fittingly, they serve as chic examples of the circular economy: The stones featured in her bespoke range have all been repurposed from heirloom jewels.

Learn More: Here

David Webb: Zodiac Pendants

The dozen symbols of the zodiac resonate like never before thanks to chic, contemporary interpretations such as those in David Webb’s newest collection of double-sided astrological pendants. Rendered in 18k hammered gold, the unisex styles, which range from $4,900 for 18k gold to $7,800 for gold with diamonds, are based on archival designs from the 1960s that look as fresh today as they did at the dawn of the Age of Aquarius.

Learn More: Here

Marina B: Soliel Collection

In progress before the pandemic, the new Soleil collection from Marina B offers a metaphorical antidote to the year’s darkness. Designed to evoke the “comforting presence” of the Mediterranean sun, says creative director Guy Bedarida, the line includes an appealing mix of two-tone styles that reinterpret founder Marina Bulgari’s original 1980s Sun collection for modern-day, from a $1,650 pendant that looks ultra-chic on a Tubogas chain to a couple pairs of Zoom-worthy chandelier earrings.

Learn More: Here

Jemma Wynne: Connexion Necklaces

For Jemma Wynne designers Jenny Klatt and Stephanie Wynne Lalin, the Covid crisis prompted a meditation on connectedness. Their new Connexion line features one-of-a-kind necklaces set with vintage diamonds or emeralds on 18k gold ball chains (starting at $11,500), whose tiny connectors serve as reminders of our enduring bonds, even in an era of social distancing. A percentage of sales from the collection will be donated to Active Minds, a nonprofit organization supporting mental health awareness and education for young adults.