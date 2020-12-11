From Marina B to David Webb: 5 New Gold Jewelry Collections That Are Worth the Investment

One reason among many to pick up a piece of yellow gold jewelry this season? The precious metal, which broke the $2,000 an ounce barrier for the first time in August, is trending in a way we haven’t seen since the 1980s. Whether you’re looking for an investment piece or a stylish wintertime pick-me-up, the subtly luxurious 18k gold jewels highlighted below have you covered.
Sophie Zamel: Free-Form Earrings
The seven earrings that comprise newcomer Sophie Zamel’s Free-form collection — which ranges from $2,600 to price on request — conjure slender pieces of rope curled into a series of increasingly complicated silhouettes. Beyond the spare elegance of their forms, the pieces are distinguished by their ethical provenance, which the Sydney-based designer details on a page of her site devoted to materials, including Fairmined gold and Canadian diamonds.
Deborah Pagani: Honey Rings
You’d be forgiven for thinking that New York-based Deborah Pagani’s new Honey rings, inspired by antique beehive-shaped honey pots, were unearthed from an ancient tomb. United by a simple, circular motif, the timeless pieces start at $8,000. Fittingly, they serve as chic examples of the circular economy: The stones featured in her bespoke range have all been repurposed from heirloom jewels.
David Webb: Zodiac Pendants
The dozen symbols of the zodiac resonate like never before thanks to chic, contemporary interpretations such as those in David Webb’s newest collection of double-sided astrological pendants. Rendered in 18k hammered gold, the unisex styles, which range from $4,900 for 18k gold to $7,800 for gold with diamonds, are based on archival designs from the 1960s that look as fresh today as they did at the dawn of the Age of Aquarius.
Marina B: Soliel Collection
In progress before the pandemic, the new Soleil collection from Marina B offers a metaphorical antidote to the year’s darkness. Designed to evoke the “comforting presence” of the Mediterranean sun, says creative director Guy Bedarida, the line includes an appealing mix of two-tone styles that reinterpret founder Marina Bulgari’s original 1980s Sun collection for modern-day, from a $1,650 pendant that looks ultra-chic on a Tubogas chain to a couple pairs of Zoom-worthy chandelier earrings.
Jemma Wynne: Connexion Necklaces
For Jemma Wynne designers Jenny Klatt and Stephanie Wynne Lalin, the Covid crisis prompted a meditation on connectedness. Their new Connexion line features one-of-a-kind necklaces set with vintage diamonds or emeralds on 18k gold ball chains (starting at $11,500), whose tiny connectors serve as reminders of our enduring bonds, even in an era of social distancing. A percentage of sales from the collection will be donated to Active Minds, a nonprofit organization supporting mental health awareness and education for young adults.