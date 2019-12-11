Chain Necklaces Are Back: Here Are 10 for Every Personal Style

For the past few decades, men’s jewelry has been plagued with a bad rap. Chains, in particular, have been dismissed as a surefire way to look like a mobster or a wannabe MC. But recently, chains have been seen adorning the necks of stylish guys from Ryan Gosling to Carmelo Anthony to Jeff Goldblum. In short, men’s jewelry is back in a big way. And, really, it’s not so much a trend as a renaissance. Chains have been the accessory of choice for great men throughout history, from King Tut to Henry VIII. Now they’re returning to their former glory.

If you’re still hesitant, don’t fret—there’s a lot of room to play between zero and Jam Master Jay. The safest way to dabble in the chain gang is to err on the side of understatement. One simple, relatively thin chain can add a lot of oomph to an otherwise unremarkable outfit. Go the minimal route and wear a chain by itself or up the ante with one or two small, geometric pendants. When considering length, start with your shirt collar measurement and add a few inches depending on where you want your necklace to fall. There’s an array of options out there; here are ten of the best for foolproof accessorizing.