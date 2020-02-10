11 Stunning Jewelry Moments From the 2020 Oscars

The red carpet at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood was awash in diamonds, most of them decorating the décolletage of Tinseltown’s leading ladies, from presenter Julia Louis-Dreyfus in 60 carats of Harry Winston to The Joker star Zazie Beetz in not one but two showstopping Bulgari high jewelry necklaces.

The trend was a welcome departure from previous Oscar ceremonies, when the only concessions to bejeweled adornment came in the form of icy statement earrings.

The night’s jewelry highlights (presented below) included Best Supporting Actress nominee Florence Pugh (Little Women) in a galactic-looking diamond wrap necklace by Louis Vuitton, and double nominee Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story, Jojo Rabbit) in a pair of pear-shaped diamond earrings by Forevermark x Anita Ko.

Even the guys brought the sparkle: Taika Waititi, winner of Best Adapted Screenplay for Jojo Rabbit, wore a diamond-and-pearl pin by Greek designer Nikos Koulis, while presenter Timothée Chalamet chose a vintage Cartier ruby-and-diamond brooch to glam up his rakish zip-up jacket.

The most dramatic jewelry look of the night, however, belonged to performer Janelle Monae, who complemented her Swarovski crystal-studded Ralph Lauren gown and matching hood—a textile ode to diamonds if ever there was one—with more than 60 carats of Forevermark diamonds around her neck. Naturally.