Want to Save the Elephants? The Proceeds From These Ruby or Emerald-Set Jewels Will Do Just That

Gemfields’ “Walk for Giants” campaign represents a big step for conservation efforts.

Bina Goenka x Gemfields Palm Earrings Courtesy of Gemfields

In a year brimming with cause-related jewelry campaigns, the new “Walk for Giants” initiative from the gemstone miner Gemfields and the international conservation charity Space for Giants is worth checking out.

Unveiled on Monday, the fundraising and awareness-building campaign is built around two capsule collections, sales of which are designed to raise money for African elephant conservation: a 44-piece line from Gemfields, which collaborated with 12 jewelers on pieces featuring its Zambian emeralds and Mozambican rubies, and 15 sustainable fashion and accessory lines available on Net-a-Porter.

Valani Atelier x Gemfields Arris Ruby Drop Earrings

Valani Atelier x Gemfields Arris Ruby Drop Earrings  Courtesy of Gemfields

With responsible sourcing at the core of its business, the mining company was a natural to partner with Space for Giants.

Francis de Lara x Gemfields Kinees Love Earrings

Francis de Lara x Gemfields Kinees Love Earrings  Courtesy of Gemfields

“Gemfields has, for more than a decade, walked a trail promoting greater transparency in the mining and selling of Africa’s colored gemstone resources,” said Sean Gilbertson, CEO of Gemfields, in a statement. “Today, more emerald- and ruby-derived value than ever accrues to our host countries in Mozambique and Zambia. Africa’s natural resources, whether in the form of her minerals or her biodiversity, must play a greater role in supporting local communities and championing vast conservation spaces.”

Arizona Muse in Fehmida Lakhany x Gemfields Butterfly Earrings

Arizona Muse in Fehmida Lakhany x Gemfields Butterfly Earrings  Francesco Carrozzini

The 12 jewelers that created pieces for the Gemfields capsule span the style spectrum but are united in their thematic attention to detail. The Mumbai-based designer Bina Goenka, for example, created two dramatic pairs of earrings to represent a walk down an ancient elephant trail in Kenya: One is crafted with large pear-shaped gems that evoke elephant heads, while the Palm earrings dangle with grape-like bunches of emerald beads.

Fabergé x Gemfields Palais Tsarskoye Selo Pendant Necklace

Fabergé x Gemfields Palais Tsarskoye Selo Pendant Necklace  Courtesy of Gemfields

As a wholly owned subsidiary of Gemfields, Fabergé contributed a piece that pays homage to both the conservation effort and its imperial past: The jeweler’s gold and emerald bead Elephant Sunrise necklace culminates with a one-of-a-kind egg-shaped pendant handpainted in deep green guilloche enamel that opens to reveal a gold elephant.

GFG Jewelry by Nilufer x Gemfields Zelena Massai Earrings

GFG Jewelry by Nilufer x Gemfields Zelena Massai Earrings  Courtesy of Gemfields

Meanwhile, London’s GFG Jewellery by Nilufer created an Art Deco-esque Zelena Sol pendant inspired by Kenya, aka “the green country,” as well as the Zelena Maasai earrings, which mimic the bold, negative-space-laden silhouettes associated with the tribe’s distinctive jewelry.

Backes & Strauss x Gemfields Elephant Watch

Backes & Strauss x Gemfields Elephant Watch  Courtesy of Gemfields

The most literal take on the elephant theme comes by way of the London-based timepiece brand Backes & Strauss, whose Green Elephant high jewelry watch features a green mother-of-pearl dial handpainted with the image of an elephant, on a diamond- and emerald-set bracelet.

Margery Hirschey x Gemfields Emerald and Gold Earrings

Margery Hirschey x Gemfields Emerald and Gold Earrings  Courtesy of Gemfields

While the bulk of the Net-a-Porter capsule collection is dedicated to clothing and accessories by established designers such as Burberry, 3.1 Phillip Lim, Brunello Cucinelli, and Chantecaille, it also features jewelry, by the Danish brand Ole Lynggaard Copenhagen.

Selena Forrest in Sandy Leong x Gemfields Double Ball Drop Earrings

Selena Forrest in Sandy Leong x Gemfields Double Ball Drop Earrings  Francesco Carrozzini

The Walk for Giants campaign was shot by Francesco Carrozzini with creative direction by Riccardo Ruini, and features models Arizona Muse and Selena Forrest at Enasoit Game Sanctuary in Laikipia, Kenya.

