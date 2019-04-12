Meet the Company That’s Changing the Gem Mining Industry, One Ethically Sourced Ruby at a Time

In other words, investing in better business practices has shored up a shaky industry, and so prices have risen along with the resulting confidence: The finest-quality rubies are now reaching $1 million per carat for the first time, and the price of rough emerald rocks increased eightfold per carat in tandem with Gemfield’s decision to triple production in Zambia. Note, too, that Gemfields’ openness about its supply chain has particular appeal in certain markets—North America, for example, where younger luxury buyers increasingly want to know the origins of luxury products.

Value and values can profitably align, especially as the luxury market embraces radical transparency and ethical sourcing. Consider, for example, Kering’s Environmental Profit & Loss (EP&L) tool, which measures the environmental impact of the materials and processes used to produce products within its portfolio of brands including Saint Laurent and Gucci. The EP&L data also motivate transparency, which in turn helps minimize future risks.

In the jewelry sector, more brands are taking a stand. Chopard recently committed to using 100 percent responsibly sourced gold (which is verified as having met international best practices for environmental and social standards), and Tiffany & Co. has long been mindful

of ethical and environmental concerns, as evidenced by its pioneering self-imposed ban on selling red coral. “Twenty years ago, this was not even a topic of discussion, but now it’s just accepted and expected,” says Tom Moses, executive vice president of the Gemological Institute of America. He points to the London-based nonprofit Responsible Jewellery Council; more than 1,100 firms have committed to its independent audits of their business practices.

“This is a movement driven by the pull from consumers, who are very much interested in where and how something was sourced,” he says. In particular, of course, those consumers are social media–savvy millennials. They’re both prone and able to dig into a company’s ethics and practices and won’t shy away from sharing criticisms or accolades in response to what they find.

“Knowing the stone’s provenance now is a baseline,” says New York–based jeweler Michelle Fantaci, whose supply of colored stones comes entirely from Gemfields. “I don’t think it’s a particularly heroic stand—it’s just best business practice.” Fantaci says that her customers often query her about a ruby’s or an emerald’s route to the showroom. “It creates more of a bond with the gemstone and therefore the finished piece.”