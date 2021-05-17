Harry Winston’s New High Jewelry Collection Offers a Burst of Colored Gemstones

L.O.V.E. is in the air at Harry Winston.

The brand’s new high jewelry collection tells a love story in stages that interprets the four phases of the emotion, from the sparks of early passion to the vows of commitment. The 39 designs are categorized into sub-collections called Light, Obsession, Vow and Eternal. All are limited to varying degrees, with some stand-alone unique pieces that the brand says are contemporary interpretations of the Harry Winston style. That style is all about top-tier gemstones, and the L.O.V.E. collection is set with fiery examples of red, orange or yellow gems in heart and flame motifs that convey the flames of passion.

In the first phase of love, dubbed “Light,” sparks ignite. The pendants, earrings and rings are designed to resemble fireworks, with gemstones set at varying heights in gold rays that radiate from a center stone—rubellite, tanzanite or spessartite garnet. A highlight includes a one-of-a-kind necklace called the Brilliant Glow, made of diamonds, yellow diamonds, pink sapphires, spessartites and rubies. A heart-shaped yellow diamond dangles at the tip as a symbol of the charm of a budding romance.

Designed to capture the burning-passion stage of love, with orange, yellow and red gems to resemble flickering flames is the Obsession collection. There are hair accessories—a rare design for Harry Winston—as well as rings, and a pair of combination chandelier/ear climber earrings with gems set in a gradation of colors. A lariat-style necklace dangles diamonds, purple sapphires, spessartite garnets and rubies from a central sugarloaf-cut ruby. The Flare sub-series of gemstone button earrings are set with rows of pavé gems that radiate from a large center stone.

Meanwhile, the Vow pieces move things along to the commitment stage with a more standard representation of love in varying heart-shaped motifs. It starts with the Winston Promise pendant, ring and earrings with heart-shaped rubies surrounded by diamonds, yellow diamonds or pink sapphires. It includes a pair of half heart earrings, a deliberately mismatched pair that, when placed side-by-side, create the full heart shape. It’s one of several ear-climber-style earrings in the L.O.V.E. collection. In Dual Hearts, two matched heart-shaped rubies are surrounded by pear or marquise-shaped diamonds, which symbolize “forever.”

Eternal, the final phase of love, celebrates a life spent together. It plays on interlocking hearts and twist motifs to suggest the eternal embrace. The Sweet Heart pendant, earrings and ring use stylized interlocking hearts set with rubies, diamonds and pink sapphires to express everlasting devotion. The Endless Love necklace and ring, adapted from an archival Winston design, uses a signature twist motif to represent the intertwining of two souls.

Let the summer of L.O.V.E. begin!