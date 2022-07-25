A Jeweler in India Just Smashed the World Record for Most Diamonds on One Ring

You can now wear more than 20,000 diamonds on one finger.

SWA Diamonds, a jeweler based in India, has unveiled a massive diamond-encrusted ring dubbed “Touch of Ami,” and it has smashed the world record for the number of set diamonds. Its staggering 24,679 stones are more than double that of the previous record holder.

Inspired by the pink oyster mushroom, the piece is not exactly subtle, with an expansive, flower-like top that covers most of your hand. The intricate detailing was made by pouring liquid gold into a mold of 41 mushroom petals before placing the conflict-free natural diamonds on each petal by hand.

The company had a team of experts from the International Gemological Institute Lab to evaluate the ring, to ensure its quality. And the company was officially awarded the world record in May 2022.

The ring has notched multiple records, actually, including the Guinness World Records and Asian Book and Records, for the remarkable feat. Manufactured in the Malappuram district of Kerala, it is the work of Ms. Rijisha TV from the National Institute of Design. It took the jewelry designer 90 days to complete with the use of 3-D printing and digital design technology.

The jeweler designed the ring, in part, to bring visibility to the brand and encourage more investment within the district, which is known for its skilled jewelry artisans.

“The mushroom represents immortality and longevity,” Abdul Gafur Anadiyan, Managing Director at SWA Diamonds, said in a press statement. “It is our privilege and honor that this ring was made in India and also, the owner of the ring is an Indian. ‘The Touch of Ami’ also marks the triumph of entrepreneurship in the diamond sector of our state.”

The previous record for the most diamonds set on a ring was held by Harshit Bansal, founder of Renani Jewels in Meerut. His floral design, “The Ring of Prosperity,” was set with 12,000 diamonds in 2020.

If you’re interested in rocking the new record breaker on your hand, be prepared to let go of a grip of cash. The “Touch of Ami” is valued at $95,243.