Over 100 Fine Jewelry Designers Are Teaming Up to Feed Children Impacted by Covid-19

When it comes to COVID-19, every industry is doing its part to fight the pandemic-inducing virus, and the jewelry business is no exception with its new #Linked campaign.

More than 100 fine jewelry designers located across the country have joined forces to benefit No Kid Hungry, a program dedicated to making sure children receive adequate food––something made far more difficult by the closing of schools which 22 million children rely on for their meals. Spearheaded by publicists Danielle Gadi and Jen Lowitz, the #Linked project aims to fill the gap left by public institutions.

“The idea for #Linked started swirling around last week during a press conference,” Gadi and Lowitz told Elite Traveler. “The news was dire and giving us a lot of anxiety. We were thinking about who we wanted to be during a time like this and the texting started fast and furious. Neither of us wanted to stand by, and we recognized we each have a connecting position in a community that is incredibly supportive and linked.”

So far, prestigious names like Alison Lou, Marlo Laz, Irene Neuwirth, Ana Khouri, Jenna Blake, Deborah Pagani, Andrea Fohrman, Sarah Hendler, Maya Brenner, Jacquie Aiche and Kavant & Sharart are among those participating the joint effort.

“There were no parameters, it was just a call to action,” Gadi and Lowitz said in a joint statement to WWD. “We’ve seen everything from a flat figure to 30 percent off. Most designers are offering up their full collections as part of this effort. If this effort creates some additional visibility around the urgency of the situation, we’re thrilled with whatever anyone can do, however they want to do it.” The movement has the dual benefit of helping support small, independent jewelers during an extremely uncertain economic climate caused by the novel coronavirus.

Washington, D.C.-based non-profit Share Our Strength operates No Kid Hungry and works to end poverty and hunger worldwide. To learn more and donate, visit the organization’s website.