This Massive 127-Carat Diamond Is Expected to Fetch Up to $15 Million at Auction

The only thing better than an almost 130-carat diamond is a sparkler with a philanthropic twist. Take, for instance, the Light of Peace Diamond. The supersized stone, which will lead Christie’s upcoming Magnificent Jewels auction on June 7, has long been used to generate funds for charity and has since become a symbol of altruism.

Weighing in at 126.76 carats, the D-color, Type IIa, internally flawless, pear brilliant-cut beauty was previously owned by the Zale Corporation of Dallas and known as the Zale Light of Peace. The American jeweler previously arranged showings of the diamond and used the proceeds of the ticket sales to establish a fund for peace-supporting missions.

The rock will continue to support good causes, too; a portion of the proceeds from the upcoming sale will be donated by the current owners to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. This United Nations agency is mandated to aid and protect refugees. As the rock is expected to fetch between $10 million and $15 million at the New York auction, the donation should be quite a hefty one.

A three-carat fancy vivid blue diamond ring (estimate: $4.2 million to $5.2 million). Steven DeVilbiss

Beyond the Light of Peace Diamond, the Magnificent Jewels sale will include an exquisite assemblage of jewels from private collections, alongside signed pieces by Cartier, Chaumet, Harry Winston, JAR, Tiffany & Co., Van Cleef & Arpels, and Verdura.

In addition, there will be an array of colored bling on offer, such as a superb fancy vivid blue diamond ring of three carats (estimate: $4.2 million to $5.2 million) and a fancy intense pink diamond ring of four carats (estimate: $1.5 million to $2.5 million), and a fancy intense yellow diamond pendant of 50.4 carats (estimate: $700,000 and $1.2 million).

If you’d like to see the aforementioned rarities in person, the full selection will be exhibited at Christie’s New York as part of Luxury Week from June 2 to 6.