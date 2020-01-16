Quantcast
// RR One

Louis Vuitton Just Snapped Up the Second-Biggest Diamond on the Planet

The tennis ball-sized sparkler will be turned into fine jewelry.

The 1,758-carat Sewelo diamond Louis Vuitton

Despite being in the high jewelry game for less than a decade, Louis Vuitton is staking its claim. The French luxury label more commonly associated with monogrammed leather goods has just acquired the second-largest diamond known to man.

Recovered from the Karowe Diamond Mine in Botswana last April, the record-breaking sparkler Sewelô—which means “rare find” in Setswana—is true to its moniker: a 1,758-carat rough diamond and the biggest such diamond to be discovered in a century. Roughly the size of a tennis ball, the stone has been described as a “near gem of variable quality,” meaning it is an industrial diamond with sections that could produce gem-quality stones.

Related

Vuitton purchased the stone from the Canadian mining company Lucara Diamond Corp. for an undisclosed amount and will now set about cutting and polishing individual diamonds for fine jewelry. Lucara has announced that it will invest 5 percent of the retail proceeds generated from the collection back into Botswana through its community-based initiatives.

The 1,758-carat Sewelo diamond

Eduardo Hernandez/Lucara Diamond Corp

“We are delighted to be partnering with Louis Vuitton to transform the historic, 1,758-carat Sewelô, Botswana’s largest diamond, into a collection of fine jewelry that will commemorate this extraordinary discovery and contribute direct benefits to our local communities of interest in Botswana,” Lucara’s CEO Eira Thomas said in a press release.

Louis Vuitton’s big-ticket purchase not only signals the house’s growing ambitions to expand into high jewelry but also points to LVMH’s desire to dominate the high jewelry market at large. Bernard Arnault’s billion-dollar luxury conglomerate (the parent company of Louis Vuitton) recently committed $16.2 billion—set to be the highest price paid for a luxury company—to acquire iconic American jeweler Tiffany & Co.

LVMH’s two-pronged approach—acquiring Tiffany and the rare stone—will undoubtedly give the French behemoth a stronger foothold in the jewelry market, allowing it to better compete with the likes of Switzerland’s Richemont Group. Moreover, it will help to increase LVMH’s presence in the United States, its second-biggest market internationally after Asia. We’re certainly not mad about that.

More Jewelry

Featured Videos

Latest Galleries in Jewelry

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get the Best With Robb Report

The best of everything is waiting for you!
Subscribe to Robb Report today
and enjoy Free digital access.

Save up to 70% off  the cover price. Plus, get a free tote bag!

Give the gift of Robb Report

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad