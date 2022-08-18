Louis Vuitton Is About to Drop a Bold, Updated Take on Its Empreinte Jewelry Collection

Louis Vuitton introduced its Empreinte jewelry collection in 2004, but the latest chapter, available online and in stores on August 19, offers a bold new take that also addresses one of the industry’s fastest-growing trends: gender-neutral designs.

“Empreinte” translates to imprint or impression, but it also can be used to describe a footprint or handprint, making it an apt moniker for a collection that’s rooted in highlighting the unique signatures and design codes of this iconic French house. Francesca Amfitheatrof, Louis Vuitton’s artistic director of jewelry and watches, indeed shines a spotlight on both the label’s best-known and more subtle details, effectively turning the latest jewels into stylish conversation pieces.

The styled LV initials, designed by Georges Vuitton in 1896, and the house’s famed four-petal Monogram flower are the most recognizable elements seen in the rings, bracelets, earrings and ear cuffs, medallion pendant and a sautoir-style necklace in the new Empreinte collection. Circles etched into a variety of pieces, meanwhile, are meant to evoke thoughts of the studs that have reinforced Louis Vuitton’s trunks since the house’s eponymous founder first began crafting them in 1858. A ring and bangle-style hinged bracelet featuring crossover detailing are likewise influenced by the legendary trunks, representing the leather straps used for fastening. All pieces in the collection are crafted in 18-karat white, yellow or pink gold and are sometimes embellished with diamonds.

Overall there’s an undeniable sense of audacity about these jewels; they’re not oversized, yet they’re also far from delicate, making distinct statements in the house’s iconography without veering into a vibe that feels over the top or ostentatious. That balance is likely partly due to Amfitheatrof’s desire for the latest Empreinte pieces to appeal to men and women alike, and without question, it’s easy to envision any of these designs working for anyone who identifies as he, she or they.

To view the complete collection, visit louisvuitton.com.