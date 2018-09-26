Louis Vuitton Rocks a Logo (With Subtlety)

When it comes to fashion and jewelry, logos speak volumes—and there are few as iconic as Louis Vuitton’s. The brand has spun the instantly recognizable motif—with its interlocking Ls and Vs and four-point stars—across nearly its entire range of clothing and accessories, wrapping everything from suitcases to surfboards in the iconic LV monogram canvas. And while the classic brown-and-tan pattern is practically a neutral, the brand’s latest iteration is a much subtler way to rock a logo.

As the name suggests, the new Star Blossom jewelry collection focuses on just one part of the iconic logo: that four-point star. Here, the design—first drawn up by Georges Vuitton in 1896 as a way to stop counterfeiters from copying his house’s innovative trunks (though, ironically, the print may be one of the most lifted today)—is rendered in 18-karat pink gold and crisp white diamonds. Available in store and online starting in October, the six-piece line is an easy addition to the rest of the brand’s fine jewelry collection, which was first introduced in 2001 by then-creative director Marc Jacobs with a Paris-themed charm bracelet outfitted with dangling Louis Vuitton trunks and Eiffel towers.

And while the brand’s offering has certainly matured over the ensuing 17 years—ditching girlish charms for bracelets and necklaces outfitted with the sleek LV monogram—the Star Blossom range is an elegant step up. The delicate pendant necklace, bracelet, stud earrings, and rings (from $3,000 to $8,500) are each subtle enough for you to wear every day, affiliating yourself with the brand only to those paying close attention. Like your demure black Speedy, they make a quiet statement on their own but play nicely with almost all of the other pieces in your collection. We’d suggest dressing them down by mixing metals—layering the necklace up with a longer initial chain or juxtaposing the feminine pink gold with a daring green malachite piece for an unexpected, ultra-cool combination.