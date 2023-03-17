A Diamond Bracelet Marlene Dietrich Wore in a Hitchcock Classic Could Fetch $4.5 Million at Auction

Some serious bling is set to hit the auction block this summer.

A collection of Anne Eisenhower‘s jewelry will go under the gavel at Christie’s New York on June 7. The late interior designer, who also happened to be President Dwight Eisenhower’s granddaughter, amassed an array of spectacular pieces before her death last July. The auction house says her collection is the “stuff of Hollywood legend.”

The sale, titled simply The Magnificent Jewels of Anne Eisenhower, will include 30 rare treasures. The star lot is the iconic “Jarretière” ruby and diamond bracelet by Van Cleef & Arpels. Hollywood starlet Marlene Dietrich bought the bracelet in 1937 and later wore it in Alfred Hitchcock’s 1950 murder mystery Stage Fright. The German-American actress was also seen wearing the bracelet at the 1951 Academy Awards. Eisenhower later acquired the piece from Dietrich’s estate in 1992. Experts estimate the bracelet will sell for between $2.5 million and $4.5 million.

Actress Marlene Dietrich wearing the Jarretière bracelet in 1950’s Stage Fright. Getty Images

“Anne Eisenhower had a keen eye for the finest examples of the jeweler’s art, and her collection tells fascinating and interwoven stories of patrons and collectors,” Marc Porter, chairman of Christie’s Americas, said in a statement.

The runner-up to Dietrich’s cuff is a D color, internally flawless diamond ring of 20.54 carats that is expected to sell for between $1.2 million and $1.8 million. Another highlight is the Van Cleef & Arpels sapphire and diamond “Waterfall” necklace that Eisenhower herself was photographed in at high society events. The statement piece could hammer down for between $300,000 and $500,000. To top it off, the sale includes an Art Deco diamond bangle by Cartier (estimate: $150,000 to $250,000) and a coveted Cartier Panthère Brooch (estimate: $100,000-$150,000).

From left to right: Panthère de Cartier brooch and Van Cleef & Arpels Waterfall necklace. Christie’s

“From exquisite designs by Cartier, Tiffany & Co., and Van Cleef & Arpels to important gemstones, this auction presents a unique opportunity for collectors to obtain a jewel that was thoughtfully acquired over a 40-year period by a true tastemaker,” adds Daphne Lingon, head of jewelry at Christie’s Americas.

Prior to the sale, Eisenhower’s collection will be showcased across the globe. The tour will start in Los Angeles on March 23 and finish in New York on June 6. Stops will be made in Shanghai, Paris, Taipei, Geneva, and Hong Kong. Additional pieces from Eisenhower’s collection will be featured in Christie’s Jewels Online auction that will run from May 30 to June 8.