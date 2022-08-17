Jeweler Martin Katz Is Opening a New Beverly Hills Boutique in a Penthouse on Rodeo Drive

Martin Katz has dressed some of Hollywood’s most beautiful and accomplished women in his dazzling diamonds, a roster of A-list names that includes Sharon Stone, Angelina Jolie, Nicole Kidman, Zoe Kravitz and Salma Hayek. Now Katz is bringing his signature sparkle to a new atelier, a penthouse space on track to open in September at one of the most coveted addresses in Beverly Hills.

Aptly dubbed “The Penthouse Suite,” Katz’s top-floor salon will debut in the iconic yellow Fred Hayman Building at 190 N. Canon Drive in Beverly Hills. Known as the “godfather of Rodeo Drive,” it was Hayman who opened the fashion boutique Giorgio Beverly Hills in 1961, which spawned the street’s status as a shopping mecca. Built in 1958, the Canon Drive building is instantly recognizable in the city, as it’s the same vivid yellow Hayman used for Giorgio’s trademark striped awnings.

Katz plans to host a series of special events throughout the fall to celebrate the opening, while he’s currently welcoming clients by appointment only as design details are being completed. Katz’s love of Art Deco influences, often reflected in his jewels, likewise plays a role in the Penthouse, from high-gloss sycamore lacquer finishes paired with granite to the elegant glass doors that open onto a private terrace offering views of Beverly Hills.

“Our new location with its beautiful terrace offers a less formal and uniquely comfortable setting to enjoy a special jewelry experience,” Katz explains. “My hope is that our Penthouse will not just be a place to shop, but also become a social destination in itself.” State-of-the-art technology, meanwhile, ensures that clients located outside of Beverly Hills also can engage with Katz and his team via virtual appointments.

The Penthouse Suite also promises to inspire the famed jeweler in his coveted gemstone and diamond designs: Katz adds that he’ll be creating one-of-a-kind pieces exclusively offered at the new location.