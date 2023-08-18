This Luxury Hotel in Malibu Will Now Deliver Diamonds Straight to Your Suite

Imagine waking up at a premium beachfront suite at the Nobu Ryokan Malibu to a soundtrack of ocean waves and a suite of diamond jewelry by the Beverly Hills jeweler Martin Katz on the pillow.

“It sounds like the ultimate in a dream-like experience,” says Peri Ellen Berne, the jeweler’s head of strategic partnerships.

Thanks to a new partnership between Katz and the Nobu Ryokan Malibu, guests who order the custom “Diamond Menu,” can have all that and more, including a signature cocktail crafted exclusively for the occasion; a complimentary breakfast for two, served in the comfort of the guest’s room or relaxation deck; and an optional diamond facial.

The core of the offer is a jewelry immersion that begins with an exclusive diamond menu featuring more than a dozen one-of-a-kind diamond jewels, from elaborate drop earrings to unisex micropavé bands, all available for same-day delivery by Martin Katz’s team to try on for purchase.

Martin Katz

“You’re having a wonderful holiday, and you think, I want to remember this moment, and you see our diamond menu on the TV and what would be better than picking up the phone and calling us at Martin Katz and having something from that menu delivered?” Berne says.

Items on the diamond menu, which kicked off on Aug. 12, aka World Diamond Day, include 3-carat oval diamond drop earrings surrounded by pink diamonds, flower diamond studs featuring petals made of pear-shaped diamonds and micro-pavé bands with white or black diamonds.

Martin Katz

“Being a bespoke jeweler, we could of course make anything for anyone,” Berne says, adding that the experience is ideal for a couple looking to get engaged.

The partnership between Martin Katz and the Nobu Ryokan Malibu is ongoing. The current diamond menu and package will be available until the fall at which point it will evolve into new programming for the holiday season.

Martin Katz Diamond Drop Earrings Martin Katz

“Chef Nobu’s restaurants have always been a favorite date night for my wife Kelly and I,” Katz tells Robb Report. “The Nobu brand and I share a desire to create an exceptional experience in beautiful surroundings for our clients. We look forward to welcoming guests of Nobu Ryokan Malibu and sharing our diamonds and jewels with them by offering a personalized bespoke experience on property, as well as in our new Penthouse salon in Beverly Hills.”

Martin Katz

This isn’t the first time Katz has created a unique hospitality experience. In 2013, he and the New York Palace Hotel (now known as the Lotte New York Palace) introduced the Jewel Suite by Martin Katz, a 5,000-square-foot, $25,000-a-night luxury suite designed by the jeweler.

Featuring a two-story cascading crystal chandelier, floating vitrines showcasing Katz creations valued at more than $1.5 million and floor-to-ceiling windows offering views of the Chrysler and Empire State buildings, the suite is “still a space where we look forward to hosting events,” says Berne.