Marvel’s First Batch of Real-Life ‘Infinity Stones’ Are Made From Precious Red Rubies

Months after Marvel announced an IRL collection of Infinity Stones at San Diego Comic-Con, the first batch of limited-edition gems is ready for collectors.

On November 15, 300 red rubies, aka “Reality Stones,” will be offered up by Marvel’s partner East Continental Gems. (However, you can also reserve yours now via presale.) The rubies are part of the New York jeweler’s Genesis Series, which includes six real-life Infinity Stones collectively valued at more than $25 million. Anyone who collects the half dozen (à la Thanos) will be allowed to buy an exclusive hand-crafted Infinity Gauntlet glove to house all the stones.

East Continental Gems has created 300 limited-edition Reality Stones. East Continental Gems

“On the heels of our successful reveal of the Infinity Gauntlet, we wanted to provide Marvel fans and collectors the unique opportunity to take a piece of this Marvel treasure home with them,” Paul Gitter, SVP of Marvel Consumer Products, said in a press statement. “We’re proud to collaborate with East Continental Gems to bring these six, quality Infinity Stones to life.”

Each of the Infinity Stones—Time, Space, Reality, Mind, Power and Soul—represents different aspects of the universe. Or, if you’re into conspiracy theories, each of the six original Avengers. The oval-shaped Reality Stone, in particular, harnesses the power to make the impossible possible. While the collection up for grabs won’t grant its wielder any actual abilities, nabbing one of the limited-edition gems could be life-altering.

The Reality Stones will range from $1,500 to $20,000. East Continental Gems

The price for a single Reality Stone ranges from $1,500 to $20,000, depending on the size, cut and weight. The smallest is a half-carat ruby and the largest is a two-carat cushion cut. Each will be certified by the American Gemological Laboratories (AGL), of course, and will come numbered and sealed in custom packaging, then shipped in a special carry case.

“Gemology is all about the love of, passion for and scientific investigation of gemstones,” adds the AGL’s owner and chief gemologist Christopher P. Smith. “Integrating all of that into a further appreciation of the Infinity Gauntlet and the Infinity Gems Collection, as a long-time comic book fan, is really something akin to a dream come true.”

Just keep your collection away from Thanos, folks.