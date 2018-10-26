The Most Important Jewelry at Auction Right Now

For fashionistas, fall represents the time to pull the most stylish cold-weather pieces out of storage and find the right accessories to complement them. Just in time for the occasion, jewelry experts from Phillips, Christie’s, and Sotheby’s are weighing in on the must-have fall auction lots. From a Fancy Light Pink diamond to a Burmese sapphire ring, these are some of the season’s most anticipated pieces.

Sotheby’s Magnificent Jewels

November 13, Geneva

Daniela Mascetti, Chairman, Europe, Sotheby’s Jewelry

The remarkable stone adorning this ring is a Fancy Vivid Blue diamond—the most prized color for blue diamonds on today’s auction market. It weighs 5.04 carats and its fabulous rectangular cut perfectly complements the hue (Lot 566, estimate $9 – 12 million).

Fancy Light Pink in color, this wonderfully feminine and elegant diamond is also sure to turn heads. Weighing 21.19 carats, we have received confirmation from the GIA that this cushion-shaped stone is ‘Type IIa’ – these super-rare stones make up just 2 percent of gem-quality diamonds and they also have the highest optical transparency (Lot 567, estimate $ 4,500,000 – 6,500,000).

It is 40 years since Harry Winston passed away, and we are delighted to be able to showcase his incredible love of diamonds in our upcoming sale. This spectacular diamond necklace is an absolute show-stopper when worn! The nine largest diamonds on the piece have been certified to be D-Colour and Internally Flawless, and looking at the quality of this piece, it is easy see why many people called him the ‘King of Diamonds’ (Lot 569, estimate $ 4,800,000 – 5,800,000).

This Burmese sapphire is really remarkable, weighing 69.99 carats and mounted as a ring by Cartier. It is extremely rare to find such rich and saturated color in Burmese sapphires of this large size. (Lot 568, estimate $ 3 – 5 million).

Christie’s Magnificent Jewels

November 13, Geneva

Rahul Kadakia, International Head of Jewelry

The Dodge pearls have everything a connoisseur of natural pearls could want. Originally ordered by Horace Elgin Dodge, a founding brother of the Dodge Motor Car Company for his wife Anna Thompson, these pearls are steeped in the history of one of America’s greatest entrepreneurial families of the 20th century. Mr. Dodge paid $825,000 from Cartier for the privilege of acquiring a five strand pearl necklace, which purportedly was formerly in the collection of Empress Catherine II of Russia. Mrs. Dodge enjoyed them throughout her life and eventually gave the pearls to her granddaughter, who divided the five strands to give to her three children and friends. Today, Christie’s is honored to be offering the three strands that were reunited when they were offered for the first time at auction in 2008. To have these two necklaces consisting of three strands of natural pearls in total of such size and quality with incredible provenance makes this an exciting opportunity for our collectors here at Christie’s.

This Egyptian Revival Sautoir from Van Cleef & Arpels is one of the great masterpieces of 20th century jewelry design. The discovery of Tutankhamun’s tomb in 1922 brought Egyptomania into the forefront of the imagination of both the public and great design houses and this particular necklace, produced in 1924, is one of two known examples made by Van Cleef & Arpels. The necklace fully captures the Art Deco period through both the motif and the sautoir design, it represents a very rare jewel that would be a highlight of any great jewelry collection.

Phillips Jewels

December 6, New York City

Eva Violante, Phillips’ Senior Jewels Specialist

Phillips’ December Jewels auction, set to relaunch the category here in New York, is shaping up to offer some exceptional pieces. A Victorian diamond and enamel automaton brooch that comes to life with winding is particularly mesmerizing. Undoubtedly inspired by the clockwork revolution of the eighteenth century and the subsequent scientific advances of the Industrial Revolution in the Victorian era, automaton jewels and timepieces were the result of rapidly changing technology. I think of the renaissance woman who wound this pin and sent the spokes and diamonds into a dizzying flight at a tea in the late 1800’s while her friends wore pearls and mourning jewelry. Analogous to showing up to a party in google glasses and paying in bitcoin, she was sensational in her day- donning a kinetic jewel that was nothing short of futuristic!

Another fascinating piece from the upcoming auction is an ojime bead necklace. Originating in Japan, ojime beads were not historically worn together on a strand; rather, they were part of a utilitarian three-piece system consisting of an inro, netsuke, and ojime bead, which worn together on a silk cord, allowed Japanese people to hang possessions from the sash of their kimono. Used over time to symbolize the wearers religious beliefs, curative powers, status in society, and a host of other functions—these intricately embellished adornments each tell a story. The example here dates back to the Meiji period in the second half of the 19th century. This necklace is comprised of a variety of metals, but what makes this piece so desirable are the two highly-coveted gold ojime beads. One gold cylindrical bead depicts a “rakan” or holy man, while the other gold bean-shaped ojime opens to reveal a clandestine hand carved erotic scene, making this bead the most collectible ojime on the strand.

The sale on December 6 also includes a timeless diamond and cultured pearl necklace by Van Cleef & Arpels with a detachable pendant. In addition, we have a pair of amethyst, Persian turquoise, and diamond bird ear clips by Cartier. Many collectors have an affinity for the French ateliers whimsical, colorful animal creations. This fall, we are delighted to present a sale with a variety of jewels for collectors of all tastes and levels.”