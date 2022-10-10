Oscar Heyman and MS Rau Unveil a Colorful Jewelry Collection to Celebrate 110 Years in the Game

Oscar Heyman and M.S. Rau are both turning 110, and they’re celebrating in style.

The famed New York City jeweler, known for outfitting the likes of Rihanna, Billy Porter and Elizabeth Taylor, has partnered with the high-end antiquities dealer to create a line of colorful custom jewelry in honor of their respective anniversaries.

The “110 Collection” will include 12 one-of-a-kind pieces inspired by the jeweler’s historic, archival designs. Each dazzling creation will not be reproduced and will be sold exclusively through M.S. Rau. In a first for the jeweler, the bling will be accompanied by a hand-drawn rendering of the original design signed by Heyman himself.

A pair of earrings from the 110 Collection. M.S. Rau

“For 110 years, Oscar Heyman has strived for excellence,” explained Tom Heyman, a family relative and co-president at Oscar Heyman. “The collection with M.S. Rau is a celebration of the passion for quality in all we do.”

The jeweler’s quality craftsmanship shines through the collection’s gold and platinum drop earrings that feature 12.5 carats of gorgeous pink sapphires from Madagascar and yellow sapphires from Ceylon accented by 0.38 carats of white diamonds. The vibrant stones are reportedly all-natural and haven’t been through any special heating or treatments to enhance their color. Another stunning item in the collection is a bracelet with more than 20 carats of sapphires, 5 carats of tsavorites and 7.46 carats of round diamonds. Other highlights include a nearly 11-carat yellow sapphire ring, a purple sapphire ring, a pair of Ceylon sapphire and diamond earrings, and a pair of two-tone aquamarine and spinel earrings.

A colorful diamond necklace from the collection. M.S. Rau

For the unversed, Oscar Heyman launched his eponymous label in 1912 with his brother Nathan. Known as the “Jeweler’s Jeweler,” he produced pieces for Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Tiffany and other notable brands early in his career before evolving into a successful, stand-alone brand. M.S. Rau also launched its antiques store in 1912. Now led by the family’s fourth-generation of caretakers, Bill and Rebecca Rau, the 40,000-square-foot New Orleans boutique has garnered a rep for acquiring and selling original artworks by famous painters, like Claude Monet, Paul Revere and Rembrandt van Rijin. Apparently, it’s now a purveyor of spectacular Oscar Heyman jewelry, too.

The 110 Collection will be available exclusively via M.S. Rau’s Royal Street gallery or website from October 22. Prices vary from $50,000 to $150,000 per piece.