A Vivid Pink Diamond and a Giant Ruby Both Sold for a Record $35 Million at Sotheby’s

Sotheby’s Magnificent Jewels will go down in jewelry history.

Thursday’s auction set multiple new benchmarks for the market and the auction house itself. The $95.9 million sale achieved the highest total for any jewelry auction ever staged at Sotheby’s in New York. More importantly, two dazzling gemstones sold for more than $30 million in the same sale for the first time in history.

First up, an extraordinary 55.22-carat Mozambique ruby, known as the Estrela de Fura, was acquired by a Middle Eastern collector for $34.8 million (or $630,288 per carat). Sotheby’s says this sale price is a new world record for a ruby and any colored gemstone ever sold at auction.

The Estrela de Fura ruby has a vivid pigeon’s blood hue. Sotheby’s

“It’s difficult to express the range of emotions I felt when I first laid eyes on the Estrela de Fura, but to put it simply, I was entranced,” Quig Bruning, Head of Sotheby’s Jewels, Americas & EMEA, said after the sale. “With its unprecedented size, piercing color, and rare degree of optical transparency and clarity, it truly deserved the record-breaking price today, as it now joins the ranks of the world’s most legendary gemstones.”

The Eternal Pink diamond weighs 10.57 carats. Sotheby’s

Shortly after, the 10.57-carat Eternal Pink, a.k.a. the most vivid pink diamond to ever come to market, hammered down for $34.8 million ($3.29 million per carat). It set a world auction record for a fancy vivid purplish-pink diamond and a new price-per-carat record for the color grade, according to Sotheby’s.

“It was equally an honor to have handled a diamond as breathtaking and exquisite in nature as the Eternal Pink, and its price today reaffirms that Sotheby’s is the premier destination for the world’s rarest diamond creations,” added Bruning.

Another four dazzling pieces sold for more than $1 million, respectively. Pretty much all the bling on offer was snapped up, in fact. Sotheby’s says 91 percent of all lots found buyers, with over two-thirds shattering high estimates. Interestingly, more than a third of lots were purchased online.

The Light of Peace diamond. Steven DeVilbiss

Just a day before Sotheby’s record-breaking sale, Christie’s held two jewelry auctions in New York that collectively realized $62.3 million. The highlight was a massive 126-carat stone called the Light of Peace that sold for $13.6 million at Christie’s Magnificent Jewels sale on Wednesday.

The results highlight not only the enduring appeal of both sizeable stones and colored gems, but the substantial figures such rarities can achieve.