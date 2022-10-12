Prada’s First-Ever Jewelry Line Is Made Entirely From Recycled Gold

Prada just released its first-ever fine jewelry line with a sustainable approach.

The debut collection, dubbed Eternal Gold, features 48 designs crafted entirely from 100-percent certified recycled gold. The campaign images, which star award-winning poet and activist Amanda Gorman, show a snake-shaped wrapping bracelet, chain necklaces with heart pendants and ribbon chokers are part of the offering. Gorman wears a pair of earrings shaped like the brand’s signature triangle motif. The collection is exclusively available in Prada stores, and 10 of designs are only available on a made-to-order basis.

Prada revealed plans for this project nearly two years ago at the group’s Capital Market Day in November 2021. Since then, the Italian fashion label has formed a skilled team of artisans to work line, including Timothy Iwata, Prada’s jewelry director and former global innovation officer at Cartier. The designs leaned heavily on the vision of Miuccia Prada, the brand’s co-CEO and co-creative director.

Three of the made-to-order pieces from the Eternal Gold fine-jewelry collection. Prada

According to WWD, prototypes for the line were made internally, but the finished jewelry is all made in Italy, almost entirely in Valenza, a city known for its goldsmiths. To create the pieces, artisans combine stone-setting, cutting and polishing with laser engraving and 3-D print prototyping.

“This was not a simple objective, and we are very happy we’ve succeeded because it allows us to set a new standard in the industry,” says Lorenzo Bertelli, group head of corporate social responsibility, in an interview with WWD.

Bertelli says that the gold used for the collection meets the “chain of custody” standards set by the Responsible Jewelry Council. Every step of Prada’s responsible gold and diamond production chain is also verifiable and traceable—which Bertelli claims is a level of detail not offered by any other fine jewelry or luxury fashion house in the world. In another first, you’ll be able to view verification records of your pieces on the Aura Consortium Blockchain’s platform, which can verify authenticity and trace provenances.

Another campaign image starring actress Maya Hawke of Stranger Things. Prada

“Prada’s recycled gold is drawn only from eligible recycled material sources, in compliance with due diligence—including industrial gold, from electronic components and post-consumer precious objects,” Bertelli says. “Prada partners exclusively with those suppliers of precious metal and stones who meet the highest industry standards concerning human rights, labor safety, environmental impact and business ethics.”

The brand has expressed plans to venture into high jewelry next. But in the meantime, you can shop Prada’s Eternal Gold collection now at its stores in Milan, Rome, Paris, London, Dubai, Beverly Hills, New York, Tokyo, Seoul, Shanghai and Beijing. The drop will also be available online from October 17 in Europe, the United Arab Emirates, the U.S., China, Japan and Korea. Prices range from four figures to $60,000 per offering.