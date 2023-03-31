Camilla Wore Queen Elizabeth’s Diamond Necklace and the Greville Tiara at a State Banquet in Berlin

Queen Consort Camilla dipped into the British royal family archives and sported not one but two heirlooms during a recent trip to Germany.

Camilla and her husband, King Charles III, made their first foreign voyage as U.K. monarchs to attend the State Banquet at Schloss Bellevue Palace in Berlin on Wednesday night. The Queen Consort arrived wearing a black, long-sleeved gown with silver embroidery by Princess Diana’s favorite designer, Bruce Oldfield. (Fun fact: he’ll also be creating the dress for her coronation, which will take place on May 6.) She paired the elegant ensemble with two glittering pieces of jewelry including the Greville Tiara, which belonged to the Queen Mother, and the late Queen Elizabeth II’s City of London Fringe Necklace. Meanwhile, Charles donned a black tailcoat tuxedo and white bow tie for the diplomatic dinner.

President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier (R) and First Lady Elke Büdenbender (L) welcome King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The headpiece, sometimes referred to as the Boucheron Honeycomb Tiara because of the pattern, joined the royal collection in 1942 when Dame Margaret Greville left it to Charles’s grandmother. The dazzling diadem was originally made by Boucheron in 1921, however, the Queen Mother had Cartier heighten it with additional diamonds in 1953. Camilla also paid tribute to her late mother-in-law with an elaborate necklace that was gifted to Queen Elizabeth upon her wedding to Prince Philip in November 1947. The work comprises all diamonds, set in silver and gold, threaded on silk. To complete the look, Camilla wore a pair of diamond earrings. The Garter Star, given to her by the president of Germany, was pinned to the left side of her dress along with the Royal Family Order of Queen Elizabeth II broach.

During the dinner, Charles expressed his gratitude saying, “My wife and I have been so deeply touched by the warmth of the welcome that has been extended to us in Germany–just as we have on each of our previous visits to this very special country.” On Thursday, The King received a two-minute standing ovation after delivering a historic speech as the first British monarch to address the German parliament.