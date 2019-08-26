Inside the Vault, the New Watch and High-Jewelry Store at Saks Fifth Avenue

New York has its share of jewelry and watch stores, but the Vault—a new department at Saks Fifth Avenue—is something else: delivering brands and designs not found elsewhere in the city and, in some cases, anywhere. The shop-in-shop from Boucheron, the historic Parisian jeweler’s first in the U.S., is worth the visit: You can view the brand’s new pieces, which combine precious stones with edgier rock crystal and quartz in bold designs. Opening on September 4, the nearly 11,000-square-foot jewelry and watch space is also home to collections from Lorraine Schwartz, whose statement pieces are red-carpet mainstays, and artisan jeweler Adam Foster, who is creating colorful hand-forged designs from his St. Louis workshop, plus shop-in-shops for Graff, Chanel and Chopard.

“We took this opportunity with our Grand Renovation to reimagine and redefine the flagship concept, evolving our business model to fit the way customers shop and experience Saks Fifth Avenue,” said Tracy Margolies, the retailer’s chief merchant. “Jewelry is an important category for Saks, so it was natural to add watches, and this expansion doubles our selling space, adds to our assortment and presents our customers with greater access to the best product in the world.”

There are several viewing rooms where you try on limited-edition timepieces from IWC Schaffhausen, Franck Muller, Roger Dubuis and more in private. Amenities have been upgraded to include a watch and jewelry repair service and an International Lounge with a concierge to help visiting shoppers navigate the city.

“The space is the true embodiment of the New Luxury making it easy for customers to shop and for Saks to focus on each customer as an individual,” Margolies added, noting that the lounge was an essential element of the new boutique, not an add-on. “[People are] looking for elevated services, and we think it is vital to offer personalized attention to our customers.”